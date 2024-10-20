David Bromstad: The Colorful Journey of HGTV’s Design Star – Net Worth, Career, and Personal Life in 2024

David Bromstad is a name that sparkles in interior design and television. Born on August 17, 1973, in Cokato, Minnesota, David has become a household name thanks to his vibrant personality and eye-catching designs.

From winning HGTV’s Design Star to hosting popular shows like “Color Splash” and “My Lottery Dream Home,” David’s journey is as colorful as his designs.

Let’s dive into the life of this creative genius who’s made a big splash in home design and TV entertainment.

Who is David Bromstad?

David Reed Bromstad grew up as the youngest of four kids in Minnesota. His parents, Diane and Richard Bromstad, come from Swedish, German, and Norwegian backgrounds. As a child, David loved to draw and create.

He dreamed of working for Disney and even went to a particular art school, the Ringling College of Art and Design, to learn how to be an animator.

After school, David did work for Disney for a while, but when that job ended, he didn’t give up. He started his own company, Bromstad Studio, where he designed fun bedrooms for kids. Then, in 2006, something big happened.

David won the TV show HGTV Design Star, which changed his life and started his exciting career on TV.

Category Information Full Name David Reed Bromstad Date of Birth August 17, 1973 Age (as of 2024) 50 years old Place of Birth Cokato, Minnesota, U.S. Nationality American Profession Interior Designer, TV Host, Artist Notable Shows HGTV Design Star, Color Splash, My Lottery Dream Home

Personal Life and Relationships

David is open about being gay and proud of who he is. He was even the first HGTV star in Out magazine’s list of important LGBTQ people. That’s pretty cool!

When it comes to love, David keeps things private. We don’t know if he’s dating anyone right now. But we do know he loves his family a lot. He often talks about how much his parents and siblings mean to him.

David lives in a beautiful home in Orlando, Florida. He bought this house in 2021 for $975,000. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bromstad (@bromco)

David says he might change some things in the house to make it more “him,” but he loves it and doesn’t plan to sell it anytime soon.

Category Information Sexual Orientation Openly gay LGBTQ Representation First HGTV star on Out magazine’s list of influential LGBTQ people Relationship Status Private, no known current partner Family Connections Strong bond with family members Residence Orlando, Florida (bought in 2021 for $975,000)

Professional Career

David’s TV career took off after he won Design Star in 2006. From 2007 to 2012, he hosted his own show, “Color Splash. “On this show, David taught people how to use bright colors to make their homes look amazing.

But that was just the start. David has appeared on many HGTV shows. He’s been a judge and a mentor on Design Star, helping new designers learn the ropes. He’s also hosted shows like “Beach Flip” and “HGTV’d.”

David is best known for hosting “My Lottery Dream Home.” On this show, he helps people who’ve won the lottery find their perfect house.

It’s a fun job because he sees many fancy homes and helps people achieve their dreams.

Age and Physique

David was born on August 17, 1973, and will be 50 in 2024. He doesn’t look his age, though! David is tall—about 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimeters)—and keeps himself looking good and healthy.

One cool thing about David is that he loves tattoos—he has lots of them! His tattoos are about things he loves, like his family, bright colors, being proud of who he is, and Disney. He even calls it his “tattoo addiction!”

Net Worth and Salary

David has done well for himself. People who know about these things say he’s worth about $4 million in 2024. That’s a lot of money! He makes about $500,000 a year from his TV shows and other work.

Category Information Estimated Net Worth (2024) $4 million Annual Salary (2024) $500,000 Primary Income Source HGTV TV Shows, Design Work Secondary Income Source Endorsements, Real Estate Investments

Most of David’s money comes from his HGTV shows. He also makes money by designing homes for people and working with big companies to promote their products. He’s good at using his design skills to make money differently.

Company Details and Investments

While we don’t know if David owns a big company now, we do know he started Bromstad Studio before he was on TV. This company designed fun rooms for kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Bromstad (@bromco)

These days, David invests a lot of his money in real estate. His most significant investment is probably his home in Orlando, but he might own other properties, too—lots of rich people like to buy houses to make more money.

Investment and Funding

David is brilliant with his money. He doesn’t just spend it all; he tries to make it grow. We don’t know precisely what he invests in, but many TV stars like investing their money in stocks or real estate.

One thing we do know is that David loves cars. He has nine fancy cars, including a Porsche 911 and a Ferrari Roma. These cars are worth a lot of money and might increase in value over time.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

If you want to keep up with David’s activities, following him on social media is the best way. He’s active on Instagram, where his username is @bromco. He posts pictures of his designs, travels, and sometimes his personal life.

Platform Handle Instagram @bromco Website davidbromstad.com Public Contact Contact via website or agent for events or design inquiries

David also has a website, davidbromstad.com, where you can learn more about him and his work. If you want to hire David for a design job or speak at an event, you can contact him through his website or agent.

David loves to connect with his fans. He often posts fun and colorful pictures on Instagram, showing off his latest designs or sharing happy moments. It’s a great way to see what he’s up to when he’s not on TV.

Conclusion

David Bromstad’s life is as vibrant and exciting as the rooms he designs. From a small town in Minnesota to being a big star on HGTV, David has shown that you can make your dreams come true with talent, hard work, and a lot of color.

Whether helping lottery winners find their dream homes or just sharing his love of design with the world, David Bromstad continues to bring joy and color into people’s lives.

His story reminds us that it’s okay to be yourself, follow your passions, and add extra color to everything you do!