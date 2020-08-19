David Dobrik Buys $9.5 Million Los Angeles Mansion

For the final a number of years, superstar wunderkind David Dobrik and his ubiquitous Vlog Squad circle of associates have reigned supreme as YouTube’s hottest flavors of the second. Mixed, the fun-loving Slovakian content material creator — he’s at present protected against U.S. deportation below DACA — sports activities greater than 26 million subscribers and an unbelievable 8.four billion lifetime views throughout two YouTube channels, plus endlessly profitable sponsorships with the likes of SeatGeek and Honey. He’s additionally bought greater than 20 million followers on TikTok, and the assist of the social media big’s $1 billion creator grant.

Justin Bieber, John Stamos, Kylie Jenner, Courteney Cox and different celebrities chasing most clout and a barrel of snickers have all made appearances in Dobrik’s vlogs, as have lots of YouTube’s most recognizable creators — the likes of Tana Mongeau, Trisha Paytas, Logan Paul, and Jeffree Star, whose former mansion Dobrik toured for considered one of his vlogs.

It’s no secret that Dobrik has been on the lookout for a brand new house since final 12 months, continuously posting movies of his luxurious home excursions on Instagram. Although his search was quickly placed on maintain because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Vlog Squad ringleader and his entourage of assistants and associates have now managed to lock down a brand-new Los Angeles mansion with an infinity-edged swimming pool and all the luxurious facilities anticipated on this worth vary. The acquisition ran him $9.5 million, in keeping with property data, an excessive amount of cash by any commonplace however considerably lower than the property’s authentic $12 million ask.

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a very leafy nook of the San Fernando Valley’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood, the spec-built house consists of six bedrooms and 7 bogs in a mansion-sized 7,800 sq. ft of dwelling area, per the itemizing.

Visitors and fewer financially lucky YouTubers shall be wowed by the Dobrik property’s entryway, which opens into a large dwelling space with Fleetwood partitions of glass and lustrous terrazzo flooring. Highlights embrace a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine closet, a movie show, a health club, a gourmand kitchen slathered in white marble, plus an upstairs master bedroom with mesmerizing valley skyline views.

Outdoors, the property features a lounge space centered round a firepit, a full out of doors kitchen with BBQ heart, and the aforementioned pool with its inset spa. There’s additionally a quaint loveseat on a swing, plus a grassy patch of garden for the Vlog Squad to frolic.

Since 2017, Dobrik and members of his group have resided in close by Studio Metropolis, in a recent mishmash of a Mediterranean-style home that he bought for about $2.5 million. That property, which overlooks a large swath of the valley and has been the longstanding location of Dobrik’s quite a few pranks, was photographed for Architectural Digest final 12 months.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker and Craig Knizek of The Company collectively held the itemizing; Weston Littlefield of the Aaron Kirman group at Compass repped Dobrik.