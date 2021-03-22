David Dobrik Exits Dispo After Vlog Squad Sexual-Assault Accusation

David Dobrik, who rose to stardom on YouTube and TikTok with over-the-top pranks and comedy skits produced with a gaggle of his L.A. pals, resigned from Dispo, the camera-app startup he co-founded in 2019.

Dobrik’s exit from the board of Dispo comes after a report by Enterprise Insider final week that documented sexual-assault allegations by a girl in opposition to a former member of Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, the title of his group of collaborators.

“David has chosen to step down from the board and go away the corporate to not distract from the corporate’s development,” Dispo mentioned in an announcement Sunday, as first reported by tech-news website The Info. “Dispo’s group, product, and most significantly — our group — stand for constructing a various, inclusive, and empowering world.”

Final month, Dispo introduced a $20 million Collection A funding spherical led by venture-capital agency Spark Capital. On Sunday, Spark Capital tweeted that it was chopping ties to Dispo.

“In gentle of latest information in regards to the Vlog Squad and David Dobrik, the cofounder of Dispo, now we have made the choice to sever all ties with the corporate,” Spark Capital wrote in a pair of tweets. “We now have stepped down from our place on the board and we’re within the course of of creating preparations to make sure we don’t revenue from our latest funding in Dispo.”

Reps for Dispo (as in “disposable digital camera”) didn’t instantly reply to a request for additional information in regards to the Spark Capital assertion.

As well as, a number of manufacturers that had sponsorship offers with Dobrik have mentioned they won’t do enterprise with him once more, together with EA, HelloFresh, Greenback Shave Membership and SeatGeek.

As first reported by Insider and corroborated by the New York Instances, a girl who appeared in one among Dobrik’s 2018 movies mentioned she was raped by a former member of the Vlog Squad whereas she was incapacitated by alcohol. Dobrik has since eliminated the video, through which he mentioned on the finish: “We’re all going to jail.”

Dobrik addressed the accusations in a YouTube video final week titled “Let’s Speak.”

“Consent is one thing that’s tremendous, tremendous vital to me,” he mentioned within the video. Dobrik continued, “I’ve been actually disenchanted by a few of my pals, and for that motive I’ve separated from lots of them… I’m sorry if I’ve allow you to down, and issues like that gained’t occur once more. And I discovered from my errors, um, and I additionally imagine actions communicate so much louder than phrases. And you understand, you possibly can take my phrase for it that I’m going to vary, however I’ll additionally present you and I’ll show you that the errors I made earlier than gained’t be taking place once more.”

Dobrik rose to fame on now-defunct social-video app Vine within the mid-2010s, after which he jumped to YouTube with movies produced alongside together with his Vlog Squad coterie of pals that ran for precisely 4 minutes and 20 seconds. Because the pandemic hit a yr in the past, he’s targeted on TikTok and put his YouTube vlog movies on hiatus. A number of months in the past, he and his group pitched a talk-show idea, which he described as “‘Jackass’ meets late-night,” to totally different retailers however that by no means moved ahead.

Final yr, Dobrik bought a $9.5 million Sherman Oaks mansion, which is outfitted with a 12-by-12-foot mattress, a podcast manufacturing studio and a consuming fountain that dispenses fruit punch.