David E. Kelley to Co-Showrun Netflix’s ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ – Variety

“Large Little Lies” creator David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, who was a showrunner on “Home of Playing cards,” have connected as writers, showrunners and government producers on Netflix six-part miniseries “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

Netflix describes the present, which relies on Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel, as an “insightful and suspenseful sequence about a sexual consent scandal amongst British privileged elite and the ladies caught up in its wake.”

S.J. Clarkson (“Jessica Jones,” “The Defenders”) will direct all episodes, and in addition takes an government producer credit score. The present shall be shot within the U.Okay.

Kelley, whose latest credit embody “Goliath” and “Mr. Mercedes,” and James Gibson, who additionally served as a author on “The Individuals,” will exec produce alongside Liza Chasin of 3Dot Productions, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss of Made Up Tales. Vaughan and Margaret Chernin take co-executive producer credit.

The novel, half courtroom thriller and half psychological drama, facilities on Sophie, her husband James, who’s a politician accused of a horrible crime, and Kate, the prosecuting legal professional in his case. “The scandal forces Sophie to appraise her marriage and Kate her demons,” in accordance to the writer’s web site.

Vaughan is a former journalist, who spent 11 years on The Guardian newspaper as a reporter, well being correspondent and political correspondent, writing underneath the byline Sarah Corridor.

The Monetary Occasions’ evaluation acknowledged: “In Sarah Vaughan’s spectacular ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ the three most important characters are all expressively drawn. The novel makes some provocative factors (…) Little doubt within the present MeToo local weather (…) there shall be a slew of books during which the topic is central. Few, nevertheless, are doubtless to have the rigor and intelligence of Vaughan’s novel.”