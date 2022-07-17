David Faitelson apologized to Alejandro Irarragorri and teasing broke out on social networks.



David Faitelson surprised last Thursday with an interview with Alejandro Irarragorri, the controversial president of Orlegui Sportscompany that owns the clubs Santos Laguna and the reigning champion Atlaswho have become protagonists of Mexican soccer under his administration.

How could it be otherwise, the talk sparked and heated up at times due to the severe insinuations by the journalist from ESPNwho on multiple occasions has pointed out the conflict of interest that exists between Inigo Riestrageneral secretary of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), with his brother Joseph Riestrawho acts as Executive President of the Atlas.

And if that was not enough, Faitelson has strongly criticized the interference of Irarragorri in specific decisions of the League MX and from the FMF itself, such as timeshare, the exit from South American competitions and the abolition of relegation, so at this crossroads he took the opportunity to apologize to the manager before starting the interview.

“You are a man who speaks up front and I am also going to talk up to you and I will tell you that I was wrong in some of the judgments I have made about you and of which I am sorry and I offer you an apology”

Those were the words with which David Faitelson opened the interview, so they immediately turned on social networks against the Mexican commentator, mainly because he could not sustain his statements against the director of Grupo Orlegui.

“It is part of the journalistic exercise, sometimes we make mistakes, we rush… I hope you understand it this way and I hope you understand the criticism so that we can lead a relationship as it has to be: a manager and a journalist”, the analyst pointed out.

As expected, Faitelson’s main detractors were launched against him for not expressing himself in the same way as in Twitter with Irarragorri in person:

Similarly, several followers of Atlas They took advantage of the interview to defend their team and, incidentally, throw a dart at Faitelson for the alleged image he gave in front of the television screens. ESPN, especially for assuring in different broadcasts that the arbitration favored the Guadalajara team to win the bi-championship.

This obviously was not well taken by the red and black followers, who defended the president of Orlegui and they hinted that the journalist could not maintain his previous arguments, where he repeatedly spoke of a conflict of interest in favor of Atlas.

Faitelson maintained his composure and although he apologized for the remarks towards Irarragorri, during the interview he tried to bring the subject up for discussion, both that of the conflict of interest by the Riestra brothers, and that of the timeshare.

It was around one of these issues that the talk rose in tone and provoked the responses of the Mexican director.

“How can you talk about a conflict of interest if you don’t know where or how the secretary general got to where he is. What was his path, do you know? No, but you have criticized it widely, “he reproached him Alejandro Irarragorri later.

“What I’m telling you is, you want to accuse me of this (conflict of interest and timeshare), that’s fine. What is the sustenance? How come you accuse me of this? You’ve been talking about this for a year, you David, and you don’t know where he comes from, what his story was. Imagine the fragility of your accusation”, sentenced the head of Orlegui Sports.

After demanding greater responsibility from him at the time of accusing, Irarragorri ended the topic with Faitelson and they went on to another of the many topics they touched on during the interview.

