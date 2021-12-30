David Faitelson applauded Luis Romo’s refusal to arrive in Monterrey

David Faitelson said he agreed with Luis Romo in his dream of going to play in Europe. (Photo: Instagram / @ davidfaitelson_espn)

The driver of ESPN, David Faitelson, Through his Twitter account, he said he agreed with the mentality of Luis Romo, where the Mexican soccer player mentioned that if he left Blue Cross, his wish is to go out and play in Europe and not in a Liga BBVA MX team.

“I’m with Luis Romo … Monterrey is not Europe … Europe or nothing. That must be the mentality of the Mexican soccer player… ”, wrote Faitelson on Twitter account.

In recent weeks, the Mexican midfielder from 26 years has been linked in a exchange for Carlos Rodriguez with the Striped from Monterrey for the next one Closing 2022. Despite being one of the most important elements in the team of Juan Reynoso, will not be renewed by the cement board for lack of budget.

On the other hand, after having obtained the championship in the Guard1anes 2021 and have assisted with Jaime lozano to Mexican team who participated Tokyo 2020 Olympics, football player was polled by European teams.

Cruz Azul and Monterrey would be exchanging players between Carlos Rodríguez for Luis Romo. (Photos: Instagram / @ charlyrdz97 – Twitter / @ LigaBBVAMX)

In addition to the above, the former soccer player of the White Roosters from Queretaro had a formal offer from the Getafe from The Santander League from Spain. However, to the directive of Cruz Azul did not convince the offer of the Spanish team, which is why he stayed one more semester in the Liga BBVA MX.

“I am going to do everything possible to go to Europe, whatever is in my hands and whatever it involves I am going to do it because it is my dream and if I renounce it I would be betraying myself, then I am going to do everything for go out, but to Europe, that’s what I mean because then you leave those parentheses open and people think that they are not happy where you are and it is not about that either, “said Luis Romo.

Everything seemed to indicate that he would follow in his partner’s footsteps, Johan Vazquez when he was transferred from the Pumas of the UNAM al Genoa from A league from Italy, after his notorious performance in the Olympic joust. It should be remembered that the central defender, was the only one of that generation who managed to make the leap to Europe.

Luis Romo hopes to be able to attend the Qatar World Cup 2022. (Photo: Christian Hartmann / Reuters)

Given this, the midfielder said that the going free is not an option that you contemplate in these moments, but hopes to be able to leave something in the accounts Cruz Azul with his transfer, so that the same thing as with Orbelín Pineda, who came out free of Machine al Celta Vigo from Spain, to meet his compatriot Nestor Araujo.

“I never thought of going free, I always tried to bring something for Cruz Azul, but what concerns me is sports, I need to play, put myself at 100 percent because that is how I want to go free, if I’m not at my best, no I’m going to be able to take that leap ”, he sentenced.

Finally, everything seems to indicate that his arrival to the Monterrey team is imminent, in exchange for Carlos Rodríguez or Erick Aguirre. However, the player of the Striped He is not interested in changing teams, so the negotiations would have stalled, despite the fact that Romo already gave his go-ahead to move to the Sultana of the north.

After some differences between the directors of Cruz Azul and Luis Romo, both parties would agree to terminate sports bond. One year after Qatar World Cup 2022, the national team’s priority is to attend this competition and leave for now, the dream of playing in the football of Europe.

