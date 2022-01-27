David Faitelson attacked America for the alleged signing of Juan Otero

David Faitelson condemned the possible arrival of Juan Otero to the Águilas del América (Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck/REUTERS)

After rumors about the alleged arrival at Club América of players such as Brian Ocampo or Pablo Solari, various sources assured that Juan Otero, Club Santos Laguna player, will be chosen to fight for a place as Eagles right midfielder. Before the version, various characters and fans noted their disagreement. But nevertheless, David Faitelson assured that the Colombian is far from being the benchmark they need in Coapa.

Through his verified Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist criticized Santiago Solari’s decision. “America usually ‘snatches’ the stars from Santos. This time, it is a ‘medium hair’ footballer who has shown little or nothing in Mexico: Juan Otero”, is the message you spread through your verified profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

The move has not been confirmed by any of the boards involved. However, the medium ESPN cataloged the arrival of the South American offensive as an imminent event. According to information confirmed by John Sutcliffe, the 26-year-old soccer player could sign a contract that contemplates him within the capital institution for up to three seasons.

Juan Otero would have coincided with Lucas Nardi at the Club Estudiantes de la Plata (Photo: Demián Estévez/EFE)

Initially, some fans of the team blamed the sports director Santiago Baths for the interest in signing the Colombian. However, the decisive link to hire the player could have been a character close to technical director Santiago Solari. Lucas Nardi, who is currently a technical assistant for the Eagles, coincided with Juan Ferney Otero when he took on the role of coach at the Silver Students Club of Argentine soccer.

Although his time in Liga MX has not been the most favorable or outstanding, he was part of the squad that almost won the Guard1anes 2021 against Cruz Azul. On the other hand, the director of the Eagles would have been one of the key interlocutors for Santiago Solari to approve the movement a few days after Liga MX closes the current period for the registration of new players.

Juan Otero arrived at Mexican soccer in January 2021. In said tournament, as well as in the Grita México Apertura 2021, He played all the matches of the regular phase. Nonetheless, he has only scored four goals in 36 games in the First Division. Although his goalscoring quota has been low, he has been one of the most important players in the Laguna team. Even, Pedro Caixinha has used him as a starting player in two of the three games of the Grita México Clausura 2022.

David Faitelson assured that Juan Otero is a “half-haired” player (Photo: Youtube/El Canal de Javier Alarcón)

The Santos Laguna player has not been to the liking of the fans. Even, some historical players of the club have spoken out against his arrival. Louis Robert Alves zag, the maximum network breaker in the Coapa team, reacted through his social networks. “It is net? my dear John, as the famous Doctor Luis García would say… No m*mar”, reads the verified Twitter account of @LRZague.

Meanwhile, the journalist Daniel Velasco confirmed that the Colombian player no longer showed up for training programmed with Santos Laguna This Tuesday, January 25. He even had no playing time in the painful defeat that his team suffered at the hands of the Rayos del Necaxa by four goals to one on matchday three.

In case the transfer is confirmed, Juan Otero would become the fifth reinforcement de las Águilas, as well as the last to occupy the places available for foreign players. That way, he would join the list made up of Diego Valdés, Jonathan Dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré, who will defend for the first time the colors of the Eagles of America.

KEEP READING:

The fall of Alfredo Adame with narration from Box Azteca that went viral

“The Azteca does not weigh”: José Ramón Fernández supported the argument of Héctor Herrera

“He is a braggart”: JC Chávez Jr. defended his father from Naughty Arce