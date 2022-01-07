David Faitelson blamed Australian Open for rudeness against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will not be able to compete in the Australian Open for not complying with the medical exemption of the vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane / REUTERS)

After his arrival in Australia, in order to play the Grand Slam, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was held for eight hours at Melbourne Tullamarine International Airport. However, after reviewing their situation, the Australian government opted for deny entry to the country, whenever did not comply with the medical exemption that would have allowed him to play the sports tournament without having received the vaccine against COVID-19. In that sense, David Faitelson exploded against the organizing authorities.

Through his Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist defended the athlete for his decision not to receive the antigen against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and condemned the lack of communication between government authorities and the personnel in charge of the organization of the opened.

“Novak Djokovic You have every right not to get vaccinated. It is your body, your decision. Let’s not judge him for it. The one that should have been clear from the beginning is the organization of the Australian Open and Australian authorities “, assured through his verified Twitter account, @Faitelson_ESPN.

David Faitelson expressed his opinion on the expulsion of Novak Djokovic from Australia (Photo: ESPN)

And it is that, given the recognized positioning of Nole Due to not receiving the vaccine against the new coronavirus, the Australian Open authorities were forced to look for an alternative to justify the participation of the best tennis player in the world. Given this, the Serbian team managed to get a medical exemption to participate in the Grand Slam.

Djkovic was able to verify that in the last six months had a positive diagnosis of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so it did not require any dose of the vaccine, contrary to the rest of the competitors. Despite this, an irregularity in the request for his visa generated a conflict in his entry to the oceanic continent, for which the authorities ordered his return to Serbia, although his coach Goran Ivanisevic and physiotherapist Ulises Badio were already inside.

Given this, the Mexican journalist assured that interest in the forced presence of the Serbian in the Grand Slam is motivated by the commercial interests of the actors involved. However, he clarified that “things cannot be this way. There are laws, regulations and protocols to be respected ”, thus legitimizing the Australian government’s decision to prevent the athlete from accessing.

The fans awaited the arrival of Novak Djokovic, at the airport, before his participation in the Australian Open (Photo: Con Chronis / REUTERS)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has remained one of the countries with the lowest death rate in the world. In that sense, although the decision generated a stir and controversy among fans, the prime minister Scott Morrison He justified his decision by recalling that the solid health policies implemented are aimed at ensuring the well-being of its population.

With the cancellation of your visa and the imminent departure from the Australian country, Nole will not be able to defend the title it has won in the three most recent editions. Even the opportunity to set a new mark on discipline because, at present, it is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam victories. It will be the Spanish, the only member of the Big Three you will have the opportunity to extend your legacy and become the best ever.

Despite its absence, The 34-year-old will remain atop the ATP Tour world rankings. Your position is legitimized by a score of 11,540, followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev, who have 8,640 and 7,840 units, respectively.

