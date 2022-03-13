David Faitelson blew up Mexican soccer in Spain: “You are not guaranteed to return home safely”

David Faitelson criticized the sanctions imposed by the Liga MX on Querétaro and the soccer Barras Bravas (Photo: Capture/ESPN)

On March 5, Mexican soccer went around the world due to the historic fight that took place inside the Corregidora Stadium, where dozens of people ended up injured by the pitched fight that staged a sector of fans of Atlas and Queretaro.

After the incident that caused the temporary suspension of the MX Leaguedifferent opinions revolved around it and several specialists were consulted abroad, mainly due to the brutality of the images that circulated on social networks.

The last one that hit the Mexican league was David Faitelsonthe sports analyst ESPN who agreed to an interview with Ignatius Marcano from Sports Carouselone of the programs of the Being Chain in Spain, where he explained the reasons for the event and hinted that due to the violence it is impossible to attend a stadium.

Fans from Querétaro and Atlas staged one of the most violent fights in the history of Mexican soccer (Photo: EFE/Enrique Contla)

“Would I allow my children to go to a game? No not at all. One of my daughters calls me and tells me ‘I’m going to the soccer game with my friends’, I say no. You don’t go to the football game. Just as I tell him that he cannot go for a walk in such a neighborhood at such a time (…)”, affirmed the sports commentator.

“Today the stadiums are not a place to go with the family. The Mexican Football Federation and the clubs do not guarantee that you will return home safe and sound.”

Faitelson harshly criticized the actions taken by Mexican soccer officials, who did not take advantage of the opportunity to eradicate the brave bars of the teams, groups that, in their opinion, they have people linked to drug trafficking, kidnappers and huachicoleros.

Different characters criticized the measures taken by the directors after the incidents that occurred at the Corregidora Stadium (Photos: Twitter screenshots)

“(The violence) Mexican soccer allowed it to grow, let’s not make fools of ourselves. That subject of the brave bars, which I also believe existed in Spain, in Mexico has been increasing more. Now that they had the chance to eradicate them, they didn’t.”

This was just a snippet of the full interview he offered for Sports Carouselin which he made it clear that the decision made by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was insufficient, for which he regretted the punishments and especially those affected by the Corregidora Stadium.

The same radio network interviewed the former Monterrey coach, Javier Aguirrewho followed the same line as David Faitelson and described as “creepy” the scenes that were seen of the anger, for which he also denied feeling safe to attend a soccer game.

Javier Aguirre blamed the violence for the lack of quality in Liga MX: “It was creepy” (Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem)

“The note of the images that were given over the weekend and went around the world makes me sad, on the bars. When I played they were called porras, the one from América, Chivas… we went with the family, my parents went to the Azteca to see me play. Today I would not dare to go with my son to an away game”, pointed out Aguirre.

Despite stating that he encountered a MX League “very beautiful” and in which any team can win, hinted that Mexican soccer is in a critical situation due to the brave bars that some clubs havewho promote violent acts off the field.

“This tension has a time, the teams do what they can, they try, but we have been subjected to the encouragement or discouragement of the bars for a while. At the end of training they wait for you, they yell at you, they go to the airports and don’t even mention visitors, their own”, affirmed the strategist.

