David Faitelson came out in defense of the defeat of Liga MX vs MLS: “Just a show”

The best players in the Liga MX and Major League Soccer (MLS) met on the field of Allianz Field Stadium to start the second Stars game mutual in the history of organizations. For the second time in a row, American soccer players they imposed on the scoreboard by two goals to nilbut journalist David Faitelson came out in defense of Mexican soccer.

Minutes before the end of the match, and when Raúl Ruidíaz sealed the definitive victory for his team, the commentator of ESPN He took advantage of his verified Twitter account to defend Liga MX. And it is that, according to the position that he has maintained regarding the organization of the meeting, dismissed the victory of the MLS team and assured that it is only a show.

“Relevant clarification: the Liga MX and MLS All-Star Game does not define where the best football is played. It’s just a show.”he wrote through his verified social network account, @Faitalson_ESPN.

Given the incipient hostility that has been generated around the definition of where the best soccer league in Concacaf is located, the All Star Game has been considered by various characters as the ideal scenario to issue a verdict. In this sense, the publication sought lessen the impact of the second consecutive defeat suffered by Liga MX in the history of its direct rivalry against the MLS team.

The superiority of the representative of the league of the country of stars and stripes was noted from the first moments of the match. The MLS denoted better understanding on the pitch and they were the first to build an offensive play. After receiving a center in the heart of the area, Carlos candle He rose to finish off with his head and put his team ahead at minute 2.

The Liga MX team could not counteract the effect of the early goal despite their attempts to get closer to the rival goal. The Americans were the ones who continued to besiege the Liga MX arc, but they were unable to increase their advantage until the minute 72when Raul Ruidíaz he converted the maximum penalty and beat goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

Eleven minutes later, in the presence of Álvaro Fidalgo on the field of play to give a new face to the attack, Kevin Alvarez approached the Mexican league team. After receiving a short pass from Alexis Vegathe player of the Tuzos de Pachuca controlled the ball and made a cross shot from outside the area that embedded itself in the post opposite his position.

At the end of the 90 regulation minutes, those of the MLS consolidated their second consecutive victory and added recognition to the triumph obtained in the Skills Challenge 2022. For its part, the only victory that Liga MX has obtained in the two events was obtained in 2021 during the making of the first edition of the skill game.

One of the features that generated the most controversy in the match was the formation used by both teams at the start. The team led by Diego Cocca only was attended by a player born in Mexiconamely, Fernando Beltran. Meanwhile, the MLS had the presence of Carlos Vela, Javier Hernández and Julián Araujo.

