David Faitelson criticized Real Madrid for their controversial victory against Celta: “They won by decree”

The Real Madrid defeated 1-2 the Celta Vigo with many problems and consolidated at the top of the classification; however, the controversy took over the reactions and overshadowed the poor performance of the merengue team, since the whistling Pablo Gonzalez Fuertes He pointed out three penalties in favor of the merengue team.

As if that were not enough, a goal annulled Gallardo for a previous misplacement of Iago Aspas provoked all kinds of criticism, because at the end of the game there were four actions that provoked the fury of the fans in the Balaidos Stadiumwho ended up shouting “penalty” every time the Real Madrid was approaching the area.

From Mexico, the actions were also harshly criticized and even generated the reaction of David Faitelsonwho did not want to be left out of the controversy and lashed out at the possible outside interests of the Madrid squad taking all three points on matchday 30 of La Liga.

“Madrid wins ‘by decree’…”

This was not the only reaction that appeared on social networks after the controversial result, as a large sector of analysts attacked the referee’s decisions. Some even dared to say that Gonzalez Strong deliberately helped the team he leads Carlo Ancelotti.

“This not only damages the image of Football and the League… it also damages the image of Real Madrid, which does not need these refereeing aids to win this competition,” he wrote. Christopher Soria on his Twitter account, one of the panelists of the Chiringuito in Spain.

Another of those who spoke about the commitment was Julio Maldonado, a well-known character on social networks under the name of Maldini Worldwho highlighted the matches of Military and Thibaut Courtois in defense, but also disagreed with two of the four controversial actions of the match.

“To summarize. Bad game for Real Madrid, which I think needs a fourth midfielder. Militao and especially Courtois the best. I do believe that the first was a penalty against Militao, the goal against Celta was well annulled. Neither Rodrygo’s nor Mendy’s penalties seemed to me”

Faced with this controversy, the Celta coach, Eduardo Chacho Coudetcriticized the controversial actions but limited himself to delving into the referees, with the aim of avoiding a sanction.

“You have to speak very carefully because you can be sanctioned. I haven’t seen the second penalty yet, the first seemed very doubtful to me and the third, nothing. In the repetitions it is seen from the front that Kevin is sticking his foot out and the one who kicks is Mendy. We need some revision sometime. We know the club we are and the monsters we play against”

“I am not against referees, but there are tools that can collaborate. In the repetition of the third it is very clear that Kevin is sticking his foot out and the one who is looking for him is Mendy. This week there is no longer a crisis at Real Madrid and those things are good for them”, he emphasized with an ironic touch.

In social networks, the memes were immediate on the part of the fans, especially those who are against the Real Madridbecause they exploited the image that the merengue team is favored by arbitration.

The best memes of the controversial victory of Real Madrid against Celta de Vigo:

