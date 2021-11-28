David Faitelson criticized the Pumas and denied that they can beat America

David Faitelson considered that the effort of the Pumas was enough (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

The second round of the quarterfinals will bring with it one of the most attractive matches, that is, the Classic Capitalino. The Pumas of the National University and the Eagles of America they had a very different performance during the regular tournament. After getting the ticket to playoffs and eliminating the Red Devils of Toluca, the university students broke any forecast and they reached the stage of the best eight. Despite the effort, David Faitelson assured that they cannot go further.

Hours before the opening match of the second round of the qualifying rounds, through his Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist He enunciated a controversial message where he demerited the path that the Pumas have traveled. Even contrary to the position he has adopted throughout his professional career, he assured that the big favorite to win the ticket to the semifinals is the team of Santiago Solari.

“América is the big favorite. Only a big surprise would prevent him from reaching the semifinals. Pumas has already done enough. Can you do more? I don’t know ”, he assured through his verified account on the social network, @Faitelson_ESPN.

The Pumas are forced to win to get a ticket to the semifinals (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

The first match between the squads, played on the field of the Olympic University Stadium, left a bad taste in the mouth among the fans. After having achieved two consecutive victories that catapulted them to the league, the Pumas jumped onto the pitch with the initiative of holding the ball and the drive to get the goal that would surpass them in the series. However, the picture was different.

With a tactical approach focused on defending yourself, Santiago Solari bet on having possession of the ball and keep their ranks closed to prevent rivals from approaching their goal. It worked. With the unusual formation of four defenders, five midfielders and a single reference in the attack, managed to maintain the draw without goals and take the advantage to the match at home.

The Pumas managed to score a goal in the first leg of the series, although an advanced position was enough to cancel it. Given this, and not having been able to take advantage at home, Faitelson considered that they cannot take their performance further, because the America managed to neutralize the good mood who lived.

The draw and the victory will be beneficial for América to get a place in the semifinals (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Despite his forward prognosis, the company’s panelist ESPN He left the possibility open to a surprise from the least favorite for the match, although he also applied for the second game of the night. “Under ‘normal’ conditions, Monterrey and America must sign their place in the semifinals tonight, but in Mexican soccer you never know. Some surprise will appear. Pumas? Atlas?”, I consider.

Meanwhile, the coin is thrown in the air. In one of the most unevenly performing league tournaments of the vast majority of teams, either team can win. America is obliged to reach the final phase and win it after having lost to the Rayados de Monterrey in Concachampions, while the Pumas seek to surprise after finishing the tournament in position number eleven.

Historical statistics favor Americanists in the final phase of short tournaments. With 22 goals scored, they have claimed eight victories against a pair of their rivals. Similarly, of the six times they have seen each other in the league, five have favored America. However, in this edition the balance could tip for anyone.

