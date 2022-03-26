David Faitelson defended Gerardo Martino for the “Tata Out”

A sector of the fans has requested the resignation of Gerardo Martino (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

Although in its most recent match against the United States, the Mexican National Team had the opportunity to secure your direct ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cupa goalless draw on the field of the Azteca Stadium prolonged the wait. The dissatisfaction with the football deployment was once again present among the aficionadosWho they chanted the “Out Tata” at the end. Nonetheless, David Faitelson came out in defense of the Argentine coach.

On the eve of the Mexican team traveling to Honduras to play the penultimate meeting of the Concacaf Octagonal Final, the journalist from ESPN showed disagreement with the request of the fans. Although he did not remove the responsibility of the Tata for the poor results, suggested that the demand must also be aimed at the star players that have not been made present in the bookmarks.

“’Tata out… Tata out’, yes, very good. I find it wonderful, but And why don’t we shout: ‘Chucky out’, ‘Out, Tecatito’ or ‘Jiménez out’. Soccer players are as responsible as the coach for the soccer state of the Mexican National Team, ”he expressed through his verified Twitter account, @Faitelson_ESPN.

David Faitelson directed his criticism at the tricolor forwards (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

In the Concacaf Classic, control of the ball and the initiative for damaging the rival goal was shared between the two teams. For the United States, strikers like Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi and Timothy Weah had clear scoring opportunitiesbut Guillermo Ochoa was a determining factor for the Mexican goal to remain clean until the end of the game.

Conversely, the panorama in the trident commanded by Raúl Jiménez, Jesús Manuel Corona and Hirving Lozano was different. The tricolor midfielders boosted chances on attack, but none of the gunners coming from European teams were forceful. The Chucky he tried more shots on goal by Zack Steffen, but the defenders blocked the intentions and prevented his goalkeeper from being so demanded.

Another of the protagonists who tried to finish off the goal was the Wolverhampton striker. Due to his constant initiative and presence in the rival field, Raúl Jiménez received five of the 12 fouls committed by the United Statesbut failed to show his goalscoring quality. The Mexican wolf stayed the 90 minutes on the field of play.

The trident of Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Jesús “Tecatito” Corona has not been present in the Octagonal Final (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmxEN)

who had the worst performer of the attackers was Tecatito Corona. Although he could have had one of the clearest in the 27th minute, poor control near the six-yard box allowed the rival goalkeeper to control the ball. Furthermore, in the 78 minutes who stepped on the grass of the Azteca Stadium he did not register a single shot on goal.

The statistics, when the players from Napoli, Wolves and Sevilla meet on the pitch, have not lived up to expectations. The Tata has only achieved call in six games during his entire erabut in none of them have they manifested themselves in the scoreboard. The only time one of the characters scored a goal was in the first leg of the Octagonal Final against Honduras. However, when Chucky shrugged both Jiménez and Corona were already out of the field of play.

Due to the low entry rate, the name of Javier Hernandez It has become a trend every time the Tricolor is presented. However, given Martino’s refusal to summon him, Mexico must close its participation against Honduras and El Salvador with the offensive trident, like other footballers like Alexis Vega, Diego Lainez, Uriel Antuna and Henry Martin.

