David Faitelson disparaged tennis for Alexander Zverev’s attitude

Zverev’s violent reaction in Mexico

Mexico has returned to the sports orbit with the development of the ATP 500 held in Acapulco, Guerrero. Although the presence of exponents in the discipline such as Danil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Stéfanos Tsitsipás and Cameron Norrie has generated excitement among fans, a controversial scene, where Alexander Zverev assaulted one of the judges, tainted the progress of the tournament. In fact, the event was reason enough for characters like David Faitelson criticized “gentleman’s sport”.

Through his Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist launched against the attitude of the German tennis player and questioned the status of the discipline. “They used to brag that tennis was ‘a gentleman’s sport.’ I guess Alexander Zverev doesn’t fit into that context.”posted via his verified Twitter account, @Faitelson_ESPN.

And it is that at the end of the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the championship in pairs, Zverev and his Brazilian partner, Marcelo Melo, fell surprisingly before the duo made up of Lloyd Glasspool, from the United Kingdom, and Harri Heliövara from Finland. The outcome was not what the German expected, so before reaching his bench, he repeatedly hit the chair where the judge was.

Alexander Zverev was harshly criticized for attacking the chair umpire during his participation in the Mexican Tennis Open (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

After shaking hands with his rivals, he walked towards the edge of the net while uttering a series of words to the chair umpire. As soon as he stepped on the line that delimits the field of play he let out a racket against the plastic structure. The scene continued with a couple more hits. Moments later he sat down in his designated place, but he stood up again to launch one last impact. At that moment, the Italian referee Alessandro Germani got up from his place to report the event.

The scene was widely disapproved by those attending the sports venue located in the city of Acapulco, because they criticized the attitude of the German in the middle of whistles. The reactions were not limited to the stadium and social networks, but also reached the organizers of the event. In fact, hours after the attack, the verified Twitter account of the Mexican Open reported the disqualification of Zverev of the tournament.

With this, the third best exponent of the discipline at the world level lost the opportunity to defend the title that won against Stéfanos Tsítsipas in the 2021 edition of the Mexican Tennis Open. Meanwhile, after his elimination, the duel scheduled against Peter Gojowczyk in the individual branch it was canceled, so his compatriot automatically qualified for the quarterfinal round.

Alexander Zverev was disqualified from the Mexican Tennis Open (Photo: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

“It is difficult to express how much I regret my behavior during and after yesterday’s doubles match. I apologized privately to the chair umpire that my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable. I am disappointed in myself. It shouldn’t have happened and there is no excuse. I must also apologize to my fans, the tournament and the sport I love.”he wrote on his Instagram profile in the early hours of Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

It is not the first time that one of the world tennis leaders has starred in such a scene. During the 2021 Italian Open, Novak Djokovic he made a series of angry complaints to the chair umpire for not suspending the match against Taylor Fritz due to moderate rain. Months later broke his racket when hitting the ground several times when he missed the opportunity to win the bronze against Pablo Carreño in Tokyo 2020.

