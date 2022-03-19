David Faitelson exploded against Tata Martino for not summoning Alan Mozo with the Tri

Alan Mozo was not summoned by Gerardo Martino to the Mexican National Team (Photo: Paul Rutherford/REUTERS)

Gerardo Martino announced the list of players with whom he will face the last phase of the Concacaf octagonal heading to Qatar 2022. His call-up featured some surprising absences and reappearances, but a sector of the fans was dissatisfied. In that group was included David Faitelsonwho defended the level of Alan Mozolateral defender of the Pumas of the National University, and lamented his absence.

Through his Twitter account, the media journalist ESPN criticized Martino’s decision for relegating whom he considered as the best player in his position in all of Mexican soccer. “I don’t understand Alan Mozo. There is no better right back in all of Mexican soccer. ‘Tata’ Martino doesn’t like it”, he expressed in his verified profile @Faitelson_ESPN.

The defender of the Pumas of the National University has earned the esteem of a sector of the national soccer fans. His determination and dedication on the field of play have consolidated him as one of the figures in the squad directed by Andrés Lillini, although he has also shown technical and tactical arguments that have led him to participate in offensive plays with his team despite playing at the back.

The 29 players who will seek the pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Like Faitelson, various experts have considered that Alan Mozo has enough level to be summoned and even be part of the starting lineup in the Tricolor. In the current semester, the 24-year-old has participated in 14 games and registered 8 assists on goalbetween Liga MX and Concacaf Champions League matches.

His good level of football has also been recognized by his teammates in the dressing room. “We have the best goalkeeper in the country, we have a side like Alan who is impressive, hopefully at some point he will be valued as he really should be. We have a team that becomes strong in the group and that also enhances its individualities”, he declared. Juan Dinenno after coming from behind the New England Revolution in the Concacaf Champions League.

In its area of ​​influence, Martino called 10 players of which six play in Mexican soccer. That is, Jorge Sánchez, from Club América; Johan Vasquez, from Genoa; Gerardo Arteaga, from KRC Genk; Julian Araujo, of LA Galaxy; Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, from Monterrey FC; Israel Reyes, from Puebla; Néstor Araujo, from the Real Club Celta de Vigo; as well as Jesús Angulo, from the UANL Tigres.

David Faitelson defended Alan Mozo’s call with the Tricolor (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

In this regard, and recalling the confidence he showed about his presence at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the journalist Ferdinand Cevallos considered that his chances of attending the tournament they are getting smaller. “If for this last qualifying date Alan Mozo inexplicably is not in the call for the Tata Martino, and could well be the right side of the Mexican National Team, that he go looking for his tickets for Bad Bunny”He declared on his Twitter account.

The rest of the squad is made up of goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota, Jonathan Orozco and Alfredo Talavera. In the midfield the Tata called Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro, Erick Aguirre, Erick Gutiérrez and Diego Lainez. Finally, the attack will be led by Henry Martin, Santiago Giménez, Uriel Antuna, Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Jesús Manuel Corona and Raúl Alonso Jiménez.

In the midst of the controversy, The Tricolor will seek to secure its ticket to the highest soccer competition in the world. To do this, you must overcome the United States on March 24 on the field of the Azteca Stadium, as well as defeating Honduras three days later in San Pedro Sula and finish the tournament against The Savior on March 30 at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

