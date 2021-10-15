David Faitelson lashed out at Concacaf for having “football poverty”

Faitelson with the Mexican team (Photo: ESPN / Facebook @ MiSeleccionMX)

The combined tricolor was imposed on the Selection of El Salvador at Cuscatlán Stadium. The party corresponding to the day six of the octagonal from Concacaf It was not entirely satisfactory for all Mexican fans. Who is critical of the Mexican team is David Faitelson. The sports journalist argued that the area where Mexico plays is not the optimal one to increase its soccer level.

Through his social networks, the commentator of ESPNHe asserted that Concacaf is a place of football poverty for the Tricolor team. “Mexico confirmed last night the poverty of the soccer area where it lives”, He wrote in his Twitter.

Faitelson made his comment after La Selecta did not offer resistance in the match against the selective Mexican national where he suffered the defeat. The sAlvadorans did not take any shots on goal in the ninety minutes where they had the location. Regarding total shots, they were 14 from the Aztecs and 5 from the locals.

Raúl Jiménez scored 2-0 when Mexico faced El Salvador in the qualifying match heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / José Cabezas)

In the party, those led by Gerardo Martino they took the three units without achieving a spectacular game, so the sports narrator also assured that the area where Mexico lives hurts “That level of opposition so irregular and low, ends up hurting him”Could be read on Faitelson’s personal account.

The national team was placed in the top of qualifier by reaching 14 units in the absence of eight games that are yet to be played; where two will be visiting in the month of November. The Aztec group will visit USA and Canada the November 12 and 16, respectively. Who remains on the second rung is the country of the stars and stripes, with 11 points. For their part, Canadians reached 10.

Users on Twitter turned against the sports narrator’s comment, as they commented that Mexico could not disenroll from their area. Who shared his idea, was Eugenio Diaz, another narrator of ESPN “TRI should move to CONMEBOL David. With a world championship of 48 teams, he would qualify for the number of places, in addition to his growth ”, commented his co-worker.

Héctor Moreno scored 1-0 when Mexico faced El Salvador towards Qatar 2022 (Photo: EFE / Rodrigo Sura)

One of the weapons that The Blue and White kept to acquire a positive result was the stadium, the Salvadoran fans from a day before received the mexican camp in a hostile way. Already in the stadium, the Cuscatlán it became an unfriendly scene; from the stands they threw bottles and bags with water. Such an attitude was not enough for the Central American team to give more of itself.

Who played down the animosity of the fans was Martino, because he assured that “The periphery of Cuscatlán has little interference in the countryside”, He commented before the game.

Already at the end of the meeting, Gerardo Martino said the result was fair to his team “We ended up winning fairly”Commented the South American helmsman. Although on the other hand, he was annoyed with the acting of his eleventh “We enter a confusion, in making unnecessary mistakes”, Declared Martino, who is completing his first stage at the helm of the Mexican national team.

Likewise, those commanded by the Tata added their fourth win so far in the Qualification heading to Qatar 2022. They were previously imposed on Jamaica, Costa Rica, Honduras and now The Savior. With whom they tied was against Panama and Canada, so they hope to reverse the result in the second leg matches.

