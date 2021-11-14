David Faitelson lashed out at Memo Ochoa for his defense of Mexican soccer

David Faitelson assures that Mexico does not want to be the United States and vice versa. (Photo: Reuters / ESPN Capture)

The most anticipated match in the World Cup qualifying rounds of the Concacaf is yet to come, when the selections of Mexico and USA faces are seen tonight in the TQL Stadium, on Cincinnati. The duel will define the top of the Octagonal Final of the area of North America. The goalkeeper of the Eagles of the America, Guillermo Ochoa declared that the United States want to copy the shapes from Mexico, although David Faitelson commented that no nation that wishes to compete in the maximum levelHe cannot take the Mexican national team as an example.

During an interview of the Aztec goalkeeper with TUDN, stated that the Selection of Mexico it has been a mirror in which the United States wants to see itself and copy. In addition, he assured that the pressure is on all of the stars and stripes, because Mexico is in better position and arrives in best momentTherefore, being in North American territory, it is the Americans who will have to be forced to win the game.

Given this, the driver of the chain ESPN, David Faitelson wrote on his Twitter account: “I like that Guillermo Ochoa“ hot ”tonight’s match against the United States, but the reality is that Mexican soccer is hardly“ a mirror ”for nations that aspire to compete at the highest level of the game. Neither Mexico wants to be the United States nor does the United States want to be Mexico … “

USA fans posted various announcements around the TQL Stadium. (Photo: Twitter / @ RaulMunozMEX)

Similarly, the hobby of USA ignited the rivalry with the whole Tricolor for your next match, mocking of playing of Real Betis Balompié, Diego Lainez. Various advertisements, where you can see the player lying on the pitch with the cartel “Missing”, in addition to making fun of their height, sports situation and physical appearance, they were beaten around the TQL Stadium

“Have you seen this boy? Diego Lainez. Age: I have no idea, like 12. Height: 1.25 meters. He was seen for the last time fixing his hair and sitting on the Betis bench ”, are the words that can be read within the ad.

With this, they recalled the occasion that the American defender, Matt Miazga caused controversy and moments of tension in a friendly match at 2018, when had an altercation with the Mexican youth, because he mocked from his short stature. Later, who was his partner in America, Edson Alvarez He would defend Diego, facing and making signs that he was at the height of the central defender.

It was Miazga’s gesture in front of Lainez where he mocked the Mexican youth’s stature, which sparked a confrontation between both teams. (Photo: Twitter / @ Amantesdelfut_)

It should be remembered that the soccer player from Villahermosa, Tabasco, was not considered by Gerardo Martino for matches against the United States and Canada. So far, he has not added a single minute with the Aztec team in the octagonal, since he barely returned to the courts after Two and a half months, after suffering a Ankle injury during their participation in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, in the match for third place.

Finally, those led by the Tata, they will seek to reverse the last results obtained against the USA team. It is worth mentioning that they lost the recent two finals of the gold Cup and the Nations league in this summer. In addition, the coach of Mexico will not be able to count on Cesar Montes ni Hector Moreno for this encounter, because report discomfort, so their places would be taken by Johan Vazquez and Julio Cesar Dominguez O Gilberto Sepulveda.

