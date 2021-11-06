David Faitelson recognized the feats that Canelo and Checo can achieve over the weekend

Faitelson delved into the challenges of Álvarez and Pérez. (Photos: ESPN / EFE / Red Bull Racing)

The spotlights of the sports media will focus this weekend on two facts that could generate history for Mexico: the fight of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez against Caleb Plant and the participation of Sergio “Checo” Pérez at 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. David Faitelson He did not miss the opportunity to comment on the matter.

The journalist who belongs to the chain ESPN Sports asserted that this pair of events could catapult the two Aztec representatives to the top of their disciplines, because what they both have in front of them symbolize two possibilities that no one in the country has specified previously. In addition, he sent his best wishes to both athletes through the social network Twitter.

“At the highest possible level… @Canelo and @SChecoPerez compete this weekend in the elite of world sport. And we must recognize the worth, intelligence and quality of both … ‘Canelo’ and ‘Checo’ seek something that no other Mexican has achieved. Congratulations to both of you… ”, he established.

Faitelson encouraged Álvarez and Pérez. (Photo: @ Faitelson_ESPN / Twitter)

The tapatío Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragan (56-1-2) will seek to materialize an unprecedented fact: to become the first Mexican to unify a boxing division; specifically, that of the super middle category on an international level. Will expose your three 168-pound championships for the title he lacks, the same that the undefeated American possesses Caleb Hunter Plant (21-0).

On December 15, 2018, it surpassed Rocky Fielding by technical knockout (29-2) to win the title of the World Boxing Association (WITH). In the end, on December 19, 2020, he defeated the then undefeated Callum Smith (28-1) by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 117-111): this is how the World Boxing Council (CMB).

Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will have his third fight of the year. (Photo: EFE / José Méndez)



In his last fight, corresponding to May 8, 2021, he ended Billy Joe Saunders (30-1). Not only did it give him his first professional slip, but it stripped him of his World Boxing Organization (OMB). The native of Ashland City, Tennessee is his next target, a boxer who he will try to beat to seize the gold of the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

“I hope Caleb Plant is a true match for Saúl Álvarez. This will cause his quest to be even larger. Winning all 4 belts in a division is not just anything. That feat will put @Canelo in a place where no other Mexican boxer has gone… ”, added Faitelson.

The fight between Alvarez and Plant will develop this Saturday, November 6, o’clock 22:00 hours (Central Mexico time), from MGM Grand Garden from The Vegas, Nevada. The power-to-power duel between both exponents will be available through the screens of TV Azteca.

For its part, Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza will try to establish himself as the first national pilot to succeed in a Grand Prix of Mexico. In 21 previous races, no other motorsport banner has made it a reality. The last circuit held in Mexico City ended in favor of Lewis Hamilton in 2019.

Sergio Pérez has just finished third at the Austin GP in the United States. (Photo: @ SChecoPerez / Twitter)

In the present, Czech stands as fourth of the classification with 150 points in 17 commitments. It is only behind the Dutch Max Verstappen (287.5 units), the British Lewis Hamilton (275.5) and Finnish Valtteri Bottas (185).

In addition, has been on the podium four times; he won in one of them and reached the third position in the rest. Pérez took the Azerbaijan Grand Prix June 6. He was part of the podium in the GP of France, Turkey and USA.

The 2021 Mexican Grand Prix will be held this Sunday, November 7, o’clock 13:00 hours (Central time of the Mexican Republic), from the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack.

KEEP READING:

Canelo vs Plant: this is how the exciting face to face was experienced during the weigh-in ceremony

This was the crash of Checo Pérez that almost left him out of the Mexican GP

This was the first free session of the Mexican Grand Prix; Pérez finished fourth

Sergio Pérez’s self-criticism: “I’m not happy with my season, it has cost me the adaptation”