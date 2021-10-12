David Faitelson reproached Tri’s performance against Honduras: “the problem is irregularity”

Mexico is the leader of the classification in Concacaf, but its gait has sometimes been questioned (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

The contrasts of CONCACAF, in addition to being evident, come almost momentarily. Consistency is not something to brag about in this area. Not even Mexico, one of the most important teams on the continent, can say that it has “regularity”. First, they tie one goal against Canada and soccer distances are shorter than ever; later, they overwhelm the Catracho team and the label of “Giant” returns.

For David FaitelsonThis irregularity is one of the most serious problems Mexico faces, since it does not allow the national team to judge with an optimal parameter, and it falls into a false reality of domination.

“Mexico’s problem with the irregularity of the Concacaf is that 48 hours after Canada came and practically” danced “you on your own lawn, a weak Honduran team appears that surrenders and subtly falls,” Faitelson wrote in his official account. from Twitter

Against Honduras, Mexico was forceful in the final stretch of the game (Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE)

This rise and fall of impressions is counterproductive for everyone involved, since falls into a distorted reality for the moment and the big picture is not taken into account. Yes, the CONCACAF teams have increased their football level, but that does not reflect a clear dominance of the Tri in the zone.

For David Faitelson the result and game that was had against Canada is more sincere than the overwhelming 3 to 0 against Honduras. This because it was the North American rival who showed which are the areas where Mexico is weak, and above all, where it was shown that, in effect, the distances have been shortened.

“Honduras was no match to measure Mexico. Canada, on the other hand, did expose the shortcomings of the “Tata” Martino team. The 3-0 is normal, but it does not mean much more than three points on the way to Qatar 2022… ”, Faitelson sentenced.

Canada stood up at the Azteca Stadium and got a difficult tie to one goal (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)

Mexico is leading and even undefeated in the classification of the octagonal heading to Qatar 2022; however, this is not to say that it was perfect in every way. For example, the match against Panama or the most recent one against Canada has been questioned and criticized. For him Tri and your aspirations is better than these shortcomings are evident now and not in the most important scenarios, as it has been most of the time.

The next eliminatory commitment of those led by Gerardo Martino is on Wednesday, October 13 in Salvadoran territory. The locals come from falling 2 to 1 against the Tica squad, and are placed as sixth in the general table. Regarding the procedure, this rival should be “simple” for the tricolor set, but being Concacaf, that can take a 180 degree turn.

In addition to the problems in the area, Faitelson also expressed his desire for the National Team to play games in other venues in the country: “I don’t know what they expect to get the national team out of the Azteca Stadium. Why not take her to Guadalajara, to Monterrey? Isn’t it also Mexico? Is the selection tied or kidnapped to the Azteca? A change of scenery would do you very good. Or would it be good if @cofecemx also saw it?

It has been managed that Mexico can play in other venues, however there is still no official announcement by the corresponding organizations. So far, who has spoken about it is the government of Jalisco, who will have requested that by the FIFA date of January, the state is yielding in at least one of the duels, either against Costa Rica or against Panama. Remember that Akron Stadium is one of the newest in the country and hosted the Concacaf pre-Olympic tournament.

