David Faitelson revealed how he opened the door for José Ramón on ESPN

David Faitelson was one of the keys that opened the door for José Ramón Fernández on ESPN

Two of the most emblematic characters on Mexican television are David Faitelson y Jose Ramon Fernandezpupil and teacher in sports journalism, who over the years have established themselves as authoritative voices on the subject among fans of soccer, boxing, the Olympic Games and other disciplines.

Despite being currently associated with ESPNthe national recognition of the two journalists was given within TV Aztecawhere they coincided for almost two decades and where they forged the popular image that characterizes them.

Despite the resounding success they achieved together with their live broadcasts, innovative analysis programs, summaries and capsules, there came a time when the problems around Joserra began to dominate Aztec Sports and led them to leave the companywho separately left for the same place: ESPN.

David Faitelson with José Ramón Fernández on DeporTV from Azteca Deportes (Photo: Screenshot/DEPORTV)

The two landed in the second half of 2007; however, the first to do so was David Faitelson, who arrived in May at the company’s new sports project for Mexico, after looking for the opportunity on his own; while Jose Ramon He did it until November, six months after who was his student in Azteca.

The curious and unexpected thing is that Joserra’s arrival at ESPN started thanks to Faitelson himselfbecause although David assures that “it was not for him” to hire his mentor, he was in charge of sharing his phone with the executives of the American company so that they could communicate with him, and even after convincing him to join the project.

Through an interview for the channel Youtube of Javier Alarconthe sports analyst revealed the anecdote of how executives of ESPN They asked for Fernández’s cell phone just after asking them for a job, because the situation in TV Azteca was no longer the best.

David Faitelson revealed the reason why he fled from Mexico to the United States (Photo: Youtube/El Canal de Javier Alarcón)

“I phoned ESPN in 2006, after the World Cup in Germany and told them: ‘I want to work with you,’” Faitelson began to describe. “Right now I don’t have anything, but possibly something will open in the next few months”, they replied.

While on a broadcast with Morelia, David revealed that he received a call from the director, so he was excited about the possible offer; nevertheless, the reason was to get Joserra’s numberso without hesitation he sent it to him and continued to wait for his opportunity.

The next day at the Azteca offices, José Ramón ranted against the offeraccording to Faitelson: “Some crazy people from the USA called me, They want me to work with them at a company that only talks about basketball and football. I sent them through a tube”.

José Ramón Fernández revealed that they betrayed him on TV Azteca (Capture YouTube ESPN)

Six months later, Faitelson was called to join ESPN, so they stayed together for several weeks on TV Azteca; however, the feeling was not good within the company, so after David’s departure, José Ramón did not take long to accompany him.

“One day I talk to José Ramón and he tells me that he is already desperate (…) Come to ESPN, dedicate yourself to enjoying your days with your young daughter,” Faitelson mentioned to try to convince José Ramón to come to ESPN.

Despite showing several doubts about it, Joserra finally accepted the offer offered by the directors of ESPNbut not before asking whoever was his pupil how they work in the United States, because, according to David, he was not sure what it would be like to change from a place where he was already consecrated.

KEEP READING:

Raúl Orvañanos and the day he exploded against José Ramón Fernández: “You are not my dad”

Faitelson told why André Marín did not betray José Ramón

Jorge Pietrasanta will return to TUDN with Perro Bermúdez