David Faitelson surrendered to Santiago Solari, but remembered the obligation of America

David Faitelson applauded the gesture that Santiago Solari had with Rayados. (Photo: Cuartoscuro / Reuters)

The Eagles of America could not win the title of the Concacaf Champions League 2021, therefore, their opportunity to attend the FIFA Club World Cup to be held in Abu Dabi in the month of February 2022. However, the attention that Santiago Solari demonstrated with the monarch Monterrey gave a lot to talk about on social networks.

Through Twitter, the sports journalist David Faitelson applauded that the Azulcrema strategist asked his team to remain on the BBVA Stadium after receiving the second place medal at the confederation pageant. So they didn’t go back to the Steel Giant’s dressing room so they could be present at the award ceremony to Striped.

“The education and the class of Santiago Solari, the best tonight of America …”, sentenced the member of ESPN Deportes.

Rogelio Funes Mori shows his respect to Santiago Solari after America was unable to win the Concachampions. (Photo: @ TheChampions / Twitter)

On the other hand, the panelist of the program Chronometer, next to Jose Ramon Fernandez, stated that the pressure has officially increased for all Coapa. Because now they should only concentrate their efforts on obtaining the Mexican First Division, in that it ranks as a favorite.

“America woke up forced to win the League … It is the only thing they have left …”, he asserted.

Your thesis reinforces your partner’s opinion León Lecanda. The reporter from ESPN Sports He assured that after last night’s disaster, the citizens of the capital have no other options left to approach another drink; so they would have to earn their title number 14 in Liga MX so as not to affect a new disappointment for his fans.

“If Liga MX had a European system, America would be the champion by points. But in qualifying it has cost a lot to the Eagles of Solari, ex. vs Pachuca, Olimpia and today Rayados in the Final. Due to their demands, America has to be League champion or 2021 will be a failure, “he said.

Santiago Solari during the final of the Concacaf Champions League 2021. (Photo: @ TheChampions / Twitter)

The men of the Indiecito are the only ones who, prior to the start of the Matchday 16, have a safe place in the big mexican soccer party. They rated League mathematically, since they are situated as solo leaders of the championship with 34 units harvested after 15 dates. His closest pursuer is el Atlas of Guadalajara, which holds 26 points.

In his next test, before the decisive phase of the Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament, will be measured at Blue Cross at Aztec stadium. Machine occupies the sixth place with 20 units. In this edition of Classic Young, they will visit the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, since the administrative premises will be the cement square. The match will be the Sunday, October 31, o’clock 17:05 hours (Central Mexico time).

However, all roads lead them to Monterrey. In the last week of the competition, they will honor the eleventh who dethroned them from the scepter of the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Soccer. Currently, the elements of Javier Aguirre occupy the seventh square with the same number of points as the synodal of Juan Reynoso. This meeting will call into question the streak of Santiago Solari as a local: a victory would lead him to equal the 18 victorias from Mario Carrillo placeholder image.

