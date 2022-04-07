David Faitelson told the Golden Scorpion how Joserra saved him from losing his job

David Faitelson remembered when José Ramón Fernández saved him from losing his job (Photos: Instagram/@davidfaitelson_espn – @joseramonfernandeza)

The duo made up of Jose Ramon Fernandez and David Faitelson It has been one of the most controversial in the field of sports journalism. Despite their constant criticism of various personalities, they have established themselves as two leading figures in your area. Their fame began to be forged when they were part of TV Azteca. However, in an attempt to vindicate his work, the youngest was fired, but Joserra stepped in to prevent it.

In a talk with the Golden Scorpion, Faitelson Pulido recalled his time with the team of The protagonists and an anecdote that was about to make him lose his job. Although he did not specify the date, he told when Moises Sabadirector of the Red Sharks of Veracruz and the television station, stated that José Ramón Fernández controlled his work team.

The statement was not well received by the team of journalists. It was so José Ramón and David decided to write an editorial to pronounce it at the beginning of the broadcast of the news on television and vindicate his position. “Wonderful was the editorial. It was a very good 50 seconds”he remembered in space.

Faitelson recalled his anecdote with the Golden Scorpion (Photo: Screenshot / Youtube – PelucheEn ElEstuche)

“On Monday I arrive at work and they tell me ‘They are waiting for you in Mr. Salinas Pliego’s office’. When I arrived, José Ramón was outside the office and he told me ‘Don’t say anything, Faitelson. He comes in and I say all yes.’ We entered and Mr. Salinas Pliego was already there. ‘You know that Mr. Saba is my partner and you disrespected my partner’. He put play (on the screen) and I appeared on the news at night, in Actssaying the editorial”, he said.

According to the anecdote, the president of Salinas Group paused the video a couple of times to reprimand the protagonist of the video. At the end of the segment, Ricardo Salinas stated that, being the youngest of the couple, David Faitelson had lost his job. On the contrary, appealing to his experience, the owner of the television station chose to give him a second opportunity to the main face of his sports journalism team.

Upon receiving the news, the journalists left the businessman’s office and Faitelson prepared to remove his belongings. However, Fernández interrupted him and asked him to wait while he spoke with Salinas Pliego. Upon his return, José Ramón assured that he could have a second chance only if Moises Sabathe character offended by the editorial, I forgave them.

Canelo Álvarez is another of the characters who have rivaled Faitelson (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

“’Where is that p*nche Moisés?’, (Joserra questioned). Upon entering the office he threw a pen at his desk and claimed ‘you went to accuse us with Mr. Salinas’. Moisés got along well with José Ramón. In the end Moisés said ‘they pass because they don’t have to do that kind of editorials. Well, there it dies”. At the end, the partner called Salinas Pliego by phone to tell him “Let’s give these two a chance”ended.

Although Faitelson was honest about that occasion, he acknowledged on camera that It wasn’t the only time he came close to losing his job. And it is that his peculiar personality has brought him any number of rivals, both inside and outside the journalistic field. In the list is Cuauhtemoc Blanco, Saul Cinnamon Alvarez, Jorge Pietrasanta and even his own Ricardo Pelaez.

David Faitelson and Ricardo Peláez have also starred in discussions on television (Photo: ESPN/Cuartoscuro)

In the case of Pelaez Linaresthe journalist recalled that the start of their controversial feud It happened when the director today was still playing as a Chivas player from Club Deportivo Guadalajara. And it is that Faitelson joked with one of the best qualities that the footballer showed in his career by stating that “He is such a good header finisher that he only uses his head to finish off.”

Peláez jumped at the chance to face him the next time he had a chance. It was in the corridors of the Jalisco Stadium where they met face to face and the first chapter of the rivalry was written, which even transcended to television.

