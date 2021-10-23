David Faitelson’s controversial solution for the Tricolor to improve its level of play

David Faitelson gave his opinion on the change of headquarters of the Mexican team (Photo: Tercero Díaz / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The The Mexican Futbol selection is in doubt about playing the next matches Concacaf Qualifiers at home. The reasons are because the Aztec stadium has received fines for the homophobic scream of his fans in the matches he has had against his peers in the area. In addition to the above, the selection has left something to be desired in their meetings at the Coapa property.

About, David Faitelson Who sports journalist, gave his opinion on the Tricolor and assured that a change of scenery would be good for the Mexican team: “The time has come for the Mexican team to leave the Azteca Stadium, voluntarily or involuntarily“Added the commentator of ESPN.

The last matches of the team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino In the Coloso de Santa Úrsula he has won them, although the performance of the majority of the fans and different communicators from the media has not liked the performance.

The Mexican soccer team has played three games heading to Qatar 2022: they have won two and tied one (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Against Jamaica was imposed 2 a 1 on date one of the octagonal of the Concacaf. While for the second check tied to one goal against Canada and the Mexican rear was exposed in the defensive zone. The last duel he had Tri went against Honduras and won 3 to 0.

Faitelson He is a recurrent critic of the national team, now he also proposed that the Aztecs change their city, state and headquarters so that the fruits and soccer level increase: “In every sense, (they should) look for “new airs” in Guadalajara or Monterrey. that, by the way, it is also Mexico, it will be beneficial “, it was read in the official Twitter account of the communicator.

Those commanded by the Tata are located on the first rung of the Octagonal Classifier from Concacaf to Qatar 2022 with 14 units. Behind, the United States with 11 points and Canada with 10. The North American teams will host the Mexican team in November to close out this year’s games.

Mexico and Canada tied at the Azteca Stadium in the Concacaf game (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Against him country of the stars and stripes will play the 12th of November. On the other hand, against those of the Maple Leaf It will be the four days later, the Nov. 16.

Also, for the 2022 the first matches in Mexican territory will be until the end of the first month. Given that Costa Rica will visit to the green dresses January 30 of the next year; against Panama the faces will be seen February 2nd. Consequently, the directors of the Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation will analyze the possible exit from the stadium located south of the Mexico City.

The possible properties that are ready to receive El Tri are the Akron Stadium of the Chivas de Guadalajara and the BBVA Stadium of the Rayados from Monterrey. The first of them has capacity for little more than 46 thousand people and the second, located in Nuevo León, can house 51 thousand fans.

The last time Mexico played outside of Azteca it was in October 2018. The Tri had a friendly match against the Ticos. The result was positive for the locals as they prevailed 3 to 2 in the University Stadium of the Tigers of Nuevo Leon. Who served as Technical director on that occasion it was Ricardo “Tuca” Ferreti; where he had an internship after leaving Juan Carlos Osorio after the performance in the 2018 Russia World Cup.

