David Faitelson’s sarcastic message about the continuity of “Tata” Martino with the Tricolor

David Faitelson assured that in the Mexican National Team they want the head of Gerardo Martino (Photo: ESPN)

The match between Canadian soccer team and the Mexican team will be played tonight in the Commonwealth Stadium, from Canada. The Tricolor drags a defeat before USA. In the same way, the climatic conditions will not favor the set directed byr Gerardo Martino, since the comparison will apparently be to -9 degrees centigrade.

Situations will not be entirely positive for him Tri, so the result of the match could be in favor of the visitors or the locals. Whoever gave an opinion about what was at stake in the match was David Faitelson. The journalist made fun of what is at stake in the duel in North American territory.

Through his Twitter, the communicator expressed: “How emotional and dramatic is Mexican soccer! Today, in addition to the three points towards the 2022 World Cup, the head of the “Tata” Martino is “at stake”… Do me a favor! ”.

The Mexican team drew against Canada at the Azteca Stadium in the qualifying match for Qatar 2022 (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



The panelist from ESPN was sarcastic about what might happen should the cadre led by the Tata don’t get victory. The media and Mexican fans They have made their wish for the South American strategist to leave the national boat in case of not scoring points with the Canadians. The world of Qatar in 2022 It will give three and a half places to the Central American confederation, so there is still a way to go to get a place.

In that way, Faitelson He has ensured in his company’s programs that today’s result should not be enough to make future decisions about the technical direction of Mexico.

In previous processes, the projects of the technical directors who have been trusted have been cut: in 2010, Sven-Göran Eriksson was fired and instead came Javier Aguirre to take the Aztec team to the World Cup in South Africa 2010. For Brazil 2014, José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre was chosen as helmsman, after negative results came Victor Manuel Vucetich, who was also fired and arrived Miguel Herrera to train the squad in the South American World Cup.

This is what the Commonwealth stadium looks like prior to the Canada vs Mexico game that will be played at -9 degrees Celsius (Photo: Twitter / @ CanadaSoccerEN)

For the world cup Russia 2018, I arrive Juan Carlos Osorio. The Colombian spent “walking” the qualifying phase in the hexagonal and secured his position in the absence of a couple of games with the Central American nations. This has not happened since the Ricardo Antonio La Volpe process for Germany 2006.

For this reason, Faitelson, in a satirical way, added in his social networks that the decisions of the managers do not necessarily go through football. The chronicler wrote in a previous tweet: ” Mexican soccer is what it is: a great business and an eternal promise of soccer development “.

In turn, David, who is known for his humor and level of controversial analysis, assured that Martino’s position should not be at stake for today’s game. He said that the problems of the Mexican team do not go through the coach, but because of the football issue.

Alphonso Davies, Canadian player, is listed as the most expensive footballer in Concacaf (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The Tri, at the moment, takes 14 units after having played seven duels. With the same number of points are the USA. While Canada stays with 13. So if those of the Maple Leaf win at home would surpass the national team.

In the remainder of 2021 there will be no more matches of Concacaf. The next matches will be in late January and early February. There, the green dresses will have to face the game behind closed doors. This was due to the homophobic screams that were heard in the meeting between Mexico and Canada at the Azteca Stadium.

The FIFA fined the Aztecs with two games behind closed doors regardless of the yield. The TAS will define the situation in the coming days.

