David Fincher Was Confused When His New Netflix Movie Got A Standing Ovation:

The latest movie by David Fincher was a big hit at the Venice Film Festival, yet the director seemed surprised by how much people liked it. The Killer was shown for the first time at the festival last night. The crowd stood up and cheered for five minutes.

The director asked, “What is this?” Fincher tried to leave when a director led him down from his place to meet fans. He didn’t know what was going on.

The Killer is Fincher’s initially movie since 2020’s Mank. It’s about a cold-blooded killer named Christian who starts to have a mental breakdown within a world with no morals.

When a job goes wrong, he becomes the target of an international search. Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, as well as Sala Baker are also in the group.

David Fincher’s “The Killer” is easy to compare to many of his other movies because it reunites him alongside his “Seven” screenwriter, Andrew Kevin Walker, adapts a pulpy genre potboiler alongside icy crisp precision, and employs nearly total formal command to question the limits of control.

As “The Social Network” Showed How The Modern Information Age Began:

But it is surprising that this cold drama about a hit man feels more like a sideways sequel to “The Social Network” than something else. Now, this implies a thematic sequel as well as a bookend. Mark, Sean, as well as the Winkelvii won’t be in the eyes of our unnamed killer.

In the same way that “The Social Network” showed that the modern information age began in a college dorm room about twenty years ago, “The Killer” explains what happened.

Since this is a David Fincher movie, the answers aren’t very nice, but the pictures are almost always beautiful. Our killer with no name is a modern-day hired gun who works in the gig economy.

He is a “atomized digital nomad” who is familiar with grindset and Gladwellspeak, pays for Amazon Prime, and prefers WeWork over Airbnb. He may be a wanderer who travels the world, but isn’t he kind of like you as well as me?

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Killer Has A Rating Of 90% Right Now:

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Killer has a score of 90% right now. Total Film named the movie four stars and said, “The idea of contract killers doing something personal isn’t new, yet Fincher has fun with the genre, packing needle drops, pop-culture references, and Bondian ingenuity into a fast-paced plot.”

The story is broken up into seven parts that take place in different towns around the world. The plot is serious, but there are a lot of jokes.

We meet him first in Paris, where he is waiting for his next big hit. The hardest part is always waiting, so he spends the day perfecting his body within an empty rented loft as well as fills the silence with a voice-over that describes every step of his well-honed routine.

Whether he’s talking to us as well as just to himself doesn’t matter as much as the growing disconnect between his air of unquestionable authority as he lists all of the best ways to be a killer and his greater outside world.

This is a given for the genre, of course. Why else would you follow a person who is always trying to be in charge if not to watch them rush when things proceed wrong?

“The Killer” Is Based On A French Comic Book Series And Has All The Right Parts:

Soon enough, they do, causing our assassin to flee the scene of his first failed hit for the safety of his married home within the Dominican Republic, where just a couple of paid goons have already gotten there initially.

“The Killer,” which is based on a French comic book story, hits all the right notes once our quiet bad guy sets out for revenge, climbing the ladder of bad guys through leaving a fresh body on every rung.

Even though “The Killer” has a lot of humor and satire, it gets to the point quickly and efficiently. The movie is broken up into parts, each of which takes place in a different place, is named after a different goal, and shows off an entirely distinct set of skills.

The main idea of “The Killer” is that Fassbender’s hit man has attempted to transform himself into a human murder machine, someone who turns killing into a system and has no feelings left.

He does this with his coolness, his six storage spaces full of things like weapons as well as license plates, his professional punctuality, and his attitude of a serial killer.

Erik Messerschmidt, The Film’s Cinematographer, Makes A Gleaming Touch Screen Color Palette:

But he possesses to work tirelessly at it because, deep down, he does care about things. This is what gives his deeds a moody, philosophical feel. At least, that’s what they think.

The movie is fun right from the start, with a title scene that swipes through the names quickly such as a Tinder user who keeps getting bad matches.

Erik Messerschmidt, the film’s cinematographer, creates a palate of colors that look like they came from a touchscreen and were passed through distorted glass. Fincher as well as editor Kirk Baxter never stay on a shot for too long.

They give the movie a quick, moving pace that emphasizes the stillness inside a man who is always moving. Even though “The Killer” is cold to the touch and Fassbender’s performance is quiet and extremely physical, the directors get a lot of humor out of this cold world.

The Script By Andrew Kevin Walker Is Full Of Great Lines That Fassbender Says Through A Deadpan Voiceover:

The script by Andrew Kevin Walker is full of great lines that Fassbender says in a deadpan voiceover. The music, which is all songs by The Smiths, shows that this prickly killer has a sad side.

During a knockdown, drag-out fight in Florida, Fassbender’s slim body is dwarfed by a much bigger opponent, causing our Killer to do some tactile adaptation on the ground. Later, a long talk with a coworker forces him to think about himself for the first time.

Fassbender makes the perfect actor for this part because of how sad and unknown he is. His gloomy, snake-like stare sends out quiet signals of anger and fear. But we never feel like we know this guy. And I didn’t get one of the most important episodes at all.

Fassbender Gets To Be A Cold Crazy Sociopath, But Swinton Can’t Be Her Own Deadly Stone Freak:

Fassbender goes off against a different killer, who is played by Tilda Swinton. The choice is exciting, but the fact that Swinton plays the character to be a kind of embarrassed and typical British lady takes away from the excitement.

Why does Fassbender receive to play a cold-crazy-socio and Swinton doesn’t get to play a deadly stone freak? It seems like a missed chance, a rigged game, as well as a case of a film that is all about rules suddenly breaking them.