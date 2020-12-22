David Gordon Green in Talks to Direct ‘Exorcist’ Sequel

“Halloween” filmmaker David Gordon Green is in talks to direct a sequel to “The Exorcist” from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions.

The brand new movie would proceed the worthwhile relationship between the filmmaker and Blumhouse following 2018’s “Halloween” (which earned $255 million on a $10 million finances), the upcoming “Halloween Kills” (slated for an October 2021 launch) and the brand new trilogy’s ultimate movie “Halloween Ends.” Green co-wrote, produced and directed the three “Halloween” movies, which function the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth movies in the franchise that made icons of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers.

The unique “Exorcist” movie — starring Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair and Max von Sydow — was directed by William Friedkin. The 1973 launch went on to earn $193 million on the field workplace and supreme cult standing amongst followers, in addition to the tailored screenplay Oscar for creator William Peter Blatty. Among the many movie’s 10 Oscar nominations, together with greatest image, had been appearing nods for Burstyn, Blair and Jason Miller and a greatest director nom for Friedkin.

Within the intervening a long time, the “Exorcist” collection has grown to embody 4 extra entries — 1977’s “The Exorcist II: The Heretic,” 1990’s “The Exorcist III,” 2004’s “Exorcist: The Starting” and 2005’s “Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist.” In August 2020, experiences broke that Morgan Creek was in growth on a theatrical reboot of “The Exorcist,” set for launch in 2021. On Dec 17, Friedkin confirmed that he wouldn’t be concerned in this new movie, addressing (and dismissing) web rumors through Twitter.

Observer was first to report the information that Green would take the helm of the legendary horror property. The director is repped by CAA.

Blumhouse and Morgan Creek had no touch upon the report.

RELATED: