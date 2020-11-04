David Harewood to Receive Variety Outstanding Achievement Award

British actor and presenter David Harewood will obtain the Variety Outstanding Achievement Award, distributed in affiliation with the Edinburgh TV Pageant.

The award marks the primary partnership between Variety and the competition. Harewood receives the prize in recognition of his in depth physique of labor and success in each the U.Okay. and U.S., in addition to his work round psychological well being and social points.

Having labored throughout movie, theater and tv, Harewood is finest identified for his starring position on Showtime’s hit collection “Homeland” as David Estes, the director of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Heart alongside Claire Danes and Damian Lewis. Extra not too long ago, he has co-starred alongside Melissa Benoist within the DC Comics collection “Supergirl.”

Different credit embody AMC/BBC drama “The Evening Supervisor,” the place he starred reverse Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Elizabeth Debicki, and the movies “Blood Diamond” and “Tulip Fever.”

Harewood contributed to the dialogue round psychological well being within the U.Okay. together with his 2019 BBC documentary “David Harewood: Psychosis and Me,” by which he detailed a psychotic episode he skilled in his 20s, and helped to unpack the societal stigma round psychological sickness.

Harewood’s theater credit embody originating the position of Martin Luther King Jr. within the Olivier award-winning play “The Mountaintop” with a efficiency that Variety known as “commanding,” and a critically acclaimed efficiency as Oberon in Julie Taymor’s New York manufacturing of “A Midsummer Evening’s Dream.”

Born in Birmingham, England, Harewood first started his performing profession as a member of the nationwide Youth Theatre earlier than incomes a spot on the Royal Academy of Dramatic Artwork at age 18. In 2012, Queen Elizebeth II bestowed the actor with an Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Variety will conduct an in-conversation occasion with Harewood that might be obtainable later this month. The award sits as a part of the Edinburgh TV Pageant Awards, which might be distributed just about through Twitter on Nov. 18. The occasion might be hosted by comic and broadcaster Munya Chawawa.

Manori Ravindran, worldwide editor for Variety, stated: “We’re honored to current this award to David Harewood, a trailblazing artist whose many contributions transcend movie and tv, and have moved the dial on the dialog round psychological sickness within the U.Okay. and past. We’re so happy to associate with the Edinburgh TV Pageant on this thrilling new award.”

Stewart Clarke, artistic director of the Edinburgh TV Pageant, added: “We’re excited to be partnering with Variety to recognise David Harewood’s wonderful contribution the world of TV. His storied profession is a testomony to his expertise – David has lit up screens within the U.Okay., U.S. and all over the world. Wanting past TV drama, his BBC documentaries have supplied unflinching have a look at vital social points. His Variety and Edinburgh TV Pageant Outstanding Achievement Award is well-deserved.”