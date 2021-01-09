David Jaffe is confident that God of War: Ragnarok will also come to PS4

He is no longer working for Sony in the Santa Monica studio. However, David Jaffe is a very authoritative voice to speak of the God of War saga. Not surprisingly, he was the original creator of the saga on PS2. The fact is that the creative claims to be convinced that God of War: Ragnarok Not only is it coming to PS5, but it could also be a game released for PS4.

It’s unclear if it’s just his opinion, or if he really has the insider behind it. But they are very statements to take into account. Especially since, currently, the sequel to the 2018 title is announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

As reported by DualShockers, the news has come through a direct that David Jaffe himself was doing, who is currently playing (and for the first time) God of War 2018. Later, the Twitter user @ JoeMiller101 echoed his words. You can see the message below.

In it, Jaffe’s words are quoted verbatim in the video. Here’s what the creative had to say about a possible PS4 version of Ragnarok: “I’m sure the next #GodofWar will be # PS4, # PS5. Of course it will.”.

Seems like #GodOfWarRagnarok will be cross-gen title after all! “I’m sure the next #GodofWar will be #PS4,#PS5. Of course it will” david jaffe says. W or L?🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJSsLRIWCu — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) January 6, 2021

As we mentioned, on the one hand he could have privileged information, as he continues to have contact with other members involved in the saga such as Cory Barlog himself. However, it is unclear what Sony will actually do.

On the one hand, there are many PS4 players who want to continue the Kratos story. And Jim Ryan has already confirmed that they will continue to support the console. On the other hand, Ragnarok could be one of those PS5 exclusives capable of selling more consoles. In addition, we still do not know if it will make any special use of the SSD, as in the case of Ratchet & Clank, which we already know will be totally exclusive to PlayStation 5. We will keep you informed.