David Jones on the Premier League restart, DIY makeup and how lockdown could transform football

“I haven’t brushed my hair for about three months!”

The Premier League is prepared, the gamers are prepared, David Jones is… getting there.

The Sky Sports activities presenter is getting ready for a return to work after a COVID-19 imposed 100-day break, however life gained’t be returning to the manner it was simply but.

“We’ll be doing our personal makeup – issues like that. You understand, we’d must clip our personal microphones and brush our personal hair.

“I’m wanting ahead to seeing some lockdown haircuts come via over the subsequent couple of weeks. I do know that Gary Neville’s daughter did his hair with some buzz clippers, and that had some attention-grabbing outcomes!

“Our Monday Evening Football set will grow to be our studio. They’ve tailored the desk on a really primary, sensible degree, to ensure that we’re the required distance aside.

“I don’t assume I’ve ever been temperature checked going right into a football floor earlier than, or needed to put on a masks whereas I’m watching one both. That may take a little bit of getting used to.

“And, after all, we gained’t be getting up shut and private with folks. I gained’t be hugging Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. That’ll be powerful on Micah as a result of he’s a hugger. I’m unsure how he’s going to get round that. And he’s a strong one, as nicely!”

Jones shared particulars of how Sky could innovate new methods to cowl video games, with a cellular Carragher probably capable of roam all through the stands mid-game to cowl it from all angles.

He defined: “We are able to’t cross the promoting hoardings, however we will probably be in the stands, and we’ve got the capability, so far as I’m conscious, to roam inside these stands.

“One in all the issues we’d do, for instance, is to ship Jamie off with a microphone, simply to get a special perspective. We at all times watch the sport from the similar place.

“So what occurs if he begins wandering round the grounds and seeing the sport from completely different angles? Will he be capable to convey us one thing else?”

The restart could present new logistical alternatives a brand new manner of working on a sensible degree, however Jones hasn’t misplaced any of his enthusiasm for the supply materials.

It doesn’t take a lot encouragement to coax pleasure from Jones when discussing what lockdown football could appear like.

“My feeling is that we’ll see extra technical football. I ponder if it will likely be a bit of extra of a degree taking part in area, then the cream will rise to the high? We would see a higher disparity between the greatest groups and the ones who’ve been struggling.

“That’s purely guess work. I imply, some gamers are going to react very in another way to not having a crowd behind them than others. Will we see, for instance, the most skilful gamers attempting much more, or much less? If you concentrate on Wilfried Zaha for instance, who will get roared on – followers are off their seat each time he dribbles – he’s going to be the similar form of character.

“However others could have much less confidence when doing that [in front of a crowd] and have the worry of creating a mistake and having the crowd on their again. With out that crowd there, I ponder if we are going to see extra talent tried, and see extra of a technical facet to the sport. I’m going off-track a bit of bit right here. I’m simply enthusiastic about it!”

