David Kirsch, Geoff Suddleson Named UTA’s Co-Heads of Unscripted TV

David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson have been tapped to change into co-heads of UTA’s unscripted tv division.

Each are longtime UTA execs. Kirsch has been with the company since 2008, whereas Suddleson joined in 2004. Collectively, they’ll handle the company division previously often known as the choice TV division and oversee a roster of U.S. and worldwide manufacturing corporations, showrunners and TV personalities.

“David and Geoff are terrific colleagues and leaders who’ve performed a big function in shaping the tradition of our Unscripted Tv Division,” mentioned Matt Rice, UTA’s head of tv. Over their a few years at UTA, they’ve labored to broaden the breadth and scope of the alternatives we offer our purchasers, capitalizing on the ever-evolving nature of the tv trade. I’m excited to see their onerous work and achievement acknowledged and look ahead to watching them form the long run of this space of our enterprise.”

Brett Hansen, who has led UTA’s different TV enterprise, will stay in a “centered senior function working with some of the division’s most vital purchasers,” in line with the company.