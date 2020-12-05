David Lander Lifeless: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Actor Was 73

Actor David Lander, greatest generally known as Squiggy on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” died Friday night at Cedars-Sinai Medical Heart in Los Angeles, his household confirmed to Selection. He was 73.

Lander died of issues associated to a number of sclerosis, which he battled for 37 years. Since he went public together with his analysis in 1999, Lander has labored carefully with the Nationwide A number of Sclerosis Society, talking out about his expertise at associated conferences.

The actor was greatest generally known as Squiggy from “Laverne & Shirley,” which he starred in reverse Michael McKean, who portrayed Lenny. The characters had been developed by the longtime buddies and collaborators whereas they had been college students at Carnegie Mellon College.

On Saturday morning, McKean responded to the information by tweeting an previous picture of him and Lander.

Born on June 22, 1947 in Brooklyn, N.Y., Lander had his eyes on performing from a younger age, and attended the Excessive College for the Performing Arts. After teaming up with McKean in school, the duo moved to Los Angeles, the place they joined the comedy ensemble, The Credibility Hole.

The duo constructed their early profession collectively, co-starring in Steven Spielberg’s comedy movie “1941” and Kurt Russell’s “Used Vehicles.” Lander and McKean additionally voiced an animated TV collection, “Oswald,” wherein they performed the animated penguins Henry and Louie, respectively. In 1979, Lander and McKean launched an album as Lenny and the Squigtones that includes Christopher Visitor in guitar, who was credited as Nigel Tufnel – an alias that Visitor later reused within the fictional band Spinal Faucet.

Lander additionally made appearances in a number of TV reveals, together with “The Bob Newhart Present,” “Barney Miller,” “Pleased Days,” “Viva Valdez,” “Twin Peaks” and “The Drew Carey Present,” and performed smaller but memorable components in films like “A League of Their Personal” and “Say It Isn’t So.”

As a voice actor, Lander was the voice behind Good Ass within the 1988 Disney film “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” and was credited as Stephen Lander in “Boo” and “Zino and the Snurks.” He additionally voiced Ch’p within the DC Comics animated film, “Inexperienced Lantern: First Flight” in 2009.

Lander most not too long ago voiced Rumpelstiltskin in Disney’s kids’s present, “Goldie & Bear,” and Donnie the Shark in an episode of “SpongeBob Squarepants” in 2016.

Lander is survived by his spouse, Kathy Fields Lander, and daughter, Natalie Lander.