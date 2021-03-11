David Lee, Lee Soo Kyung, And More Are Law Students With Different Goals And Backgrounds In Upcoming Drama “Law Faculty”

Then there’s Jeon Ye Seol (Go Yoon Jung), a beautiful pupil who graduated from a prestigious college. She has a energetic character and enjoys the eye individuals give her. Her key phrase “love” describes her purpose for making use of to regulation faculty. She utilized along with her boyfriend who wished to check regulation, however sadly, she handed the examination on her personal. The brand new nonetheless exhibits her wanting bored by the lecture, and it additional depicts her aim isn’t to check regulation however to go to the identical faculty along with her boyfriend.

Final however not least is Yoo Seung Jae (Hyun Woo), a former physician who begins to check regulation. Whereas studying easy methods to cope with social order, he feels a way of despair he has by no means skilled earlier than. It is because even for somebody who went to medical faculty like him, he finds the logic and can wanted in regulation faculty “difficult.” He tries to not fall behind his youthful colleagues, and he silently endures the burden and stress of learning. The brand new picture depicts his silent want to do properly in regulation faculty.

The manufacturing crew shared, “These characters with totally different personalities, strengths, and objectives met within the fiercest regulation faculty of Korea. As they develop to develop into a part of the authorized career, their tales will create various episodes. Please sit up for Lee Soo Kyung, David Lee, Go Yoon Jung, and Hyun Woo’s reasonable performing.”

“Law Faculty” will premiere on April 14 at 9 p.m. KST.