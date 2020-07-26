David Letterman Says Regis Philbin is ‘In the Same Category as Carson’

Regis Philbin was by no means formally on the payroll of “The Late Present With David Letterman,” however he would possibly as nicely have been.

When Letterman retired in Could 2015, Philbin, the TV veteran who died on July 24 at 88, emerged as the most frequent customer to joke and spar with Letterman in the visitor chair over the CBS late-night franchise’s 22-season run. He logged 136 appearances, way over the No. 2 visitor, animal handler Jack Hanna, at 75. Philbin additionally had quite a few appearances throughout Letterman’s NBC days on “Late Night time With David Letterman.”

Philbin made a profession out of a being a TV host who made the rounds of each different discuss present on the air — at all times with a wry smile and an amazing story at the prepared. However his Letterman visits had been at all times additional particular. The 2 are clearly reduce from the similar fabric as males who appear born to talk extemporaneously on tv.

In a press release, Letterman hailed his longtime good friend as on a par with the idol of late-night, Johnny Carson.

“In the similar class as Carson. Superlative,” Letterman mentioned in a press release on Saturday. “He was on our present 1,000,000 instances, at all times the greatest visitor we ever had, charming, lovable and will take a punch. When he retired I misplaced curiosity in tv. I like him.”

Philbin’s most indelible second on the “Late Present” stage got here on Sept. 17, 2001, as Letterman resumed the present after every week break in observance of the 9/11 tragedy. Philbin adopted then-CBS Information chief anchor Dan Quite as certainly one of two visitors on the present. As at all times, Philbin got here on for comedian reduction in the type of a playful dialog wherein the two ribbed one another.

“This is fairly a present you’ve obtained. Robust seat right here,” Philbin mentioned as he sat down.

“What would you like?” Letterman mentioned with mock anger.

“, I used to be booked six weeks in the past,” Philbin shot again.

As they bantered a bit extra, Philbin gave Letterman his blessing for the determination to renew new telecasts: “The American folks wish to see you again once more. They gotta see you Dave.”

To which Letterman replied: “You assume Kathie Lee will come again?” That was a delicate dig at the then-recent alternative of Philbin’s longtime co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, on the “Reside” morning present franchise that Philbin hosted for almost 30 years.

The change obtained an enormous chortle, and each veteran sparring companions regarded extraordinarily relieved.

(Pictured: Regis Philbin and David Letterman)