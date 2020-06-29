‘David Makes Man’ Streaming Rights Acquired by HBO Max – Variety

“David Makes Man” is heading to HBO Max.

The WarnerMedia streamer has acquired the unique streaming rights to season 1 of the OWN collection, which hails from “Moonlight” originator and producer Tarell Alvin McCraney. The present’s freshman season shall be accessible to stream on HBO Max from July 16.

Information of the acquisition comes round seven months after OWN renewed the present for a second season.

The collection facilities on a 14-year-old prodigy (Akili McDowell) from the tasks who’s haunted by the demise of his closest good friend and relied on by his hardworking mom (Alana Arenas) to discover a method out of poverty. Set in South Florida, “David Makes Man” is impressed by occasions in McCraney’s personal life and explores childhood trauma and the facility of creativeness to outlive.

“David Makes Man” hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Tv and is government produced by McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey. Harris-Lawrence served as showrunner for season 1 and is about to return for the present’s second outing.

“It was an honor after we first began and engaged with OWN to do that mission and a blessing, an actual present and present of God’s grace that Ms. Winfrey picked it up for the lengthy haul,” stated McCraney on the time of the present’s renewal lat final yr.

Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Travis Coles, Cayden Ok. Williams, Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Jordan Bolger, and Phylicia Rashad additionally star.

McCraney just lately participated in a drama showrunners dialog as a part of Variety‘s digital “A Night time within the Writers’ Room,” throughout which he spoke concerning the origins of “David Makes Man” and the importance of the mass protests at the moment happening throughout the nation. He shall be joined by Harris-Lawrence and Rashad for an unique Q&A and screening of “David Makes Man” as a part of the Variety Streaming Room on July 8.