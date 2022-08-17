David Medrano with a mustache and long hair: the photo of his beginnings that went viral

David Medrano an extensive career in the media, with his main and most recognized participation with the TV Azteca microphones (Photo: Twitter/@W1CHO)

One of the most recognized journalists in Mexico is David Medranowho works hand in hand with the famous team of Aztec Sports and that already accumulates decades of work in the sports media.

There are several photos that he has published on social networks about moments from the past, accompanied by Christian Martinoli, Luis Garcia and other personalities with whom he has shared a microphone; however, few with such an impact as the one he recently posted on his social networks.

Through his Twitter accountthe Mexican communicator uploaded a photograph from 27 years agoin which he could be observed exercising his profession, with a microphone of TV Azteca in hand and interviewing a historic soccer player from Toluca, striker Juan Manuel Abundantin the 1995-1996 season.

David Medrano with a mustache and long hair: the early photo that went viral (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

Don Deivid uploaded this photo with the simple message: “27 years ago”, from what could be known, together with the clothing of the Toluca in that season, which was the 95-96 season, in which the Devils they had a lousy tournament at the end bottom of Group 1 and 15th in the then general table.

As if that were not enough, this is not the only image of David Medrano young, because as he is known by his most loyal followers, the “eternal” reporter usually shares multiple images of his past on television as an envoy for Azteca Deportes, so he accumulates other photos of his youth.

Young David Medrano as a TV Azteca reporter with various Mexican soccer characters (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

Medrano has accompanied Mexican soccer since the 1980s, which is why he has established himself as one of the best-known and most prestigious reporters in the traditional media.

Among the photographs that he has uploaded, you can see iconic and vintage moments of the First Division of Mexican soccersuch as when the referees of the match could be interviewed after a game, broadcasts with The protagonistsplayers of Atlasteam of which he is a fan or legends like savior kings“champion” of Guadalajara at the beginning of professionalism.

Young David Medrano when the referees could be interviewed (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

Young David Medrano with former soccer player Cadi Lunari (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

Young David Medrano with “Chava” Reyes, historic Chivas soccer player (Photo: Twitter/@medranoazteca)

It should be remembered that Medrano has become one of the journalists most identified with the Atlas in recent years, because although his love for the Guadalajara team was already known, after the recent successes of the team from Guadalajara his name has been consecrated as a benchmark along with that of Henry the Dog Bermudez.

Even an emotional moment during the broadcast of the 2021 final became iconic, when the narrators Christian Martinoliy Luis Garcia They decided to give the song of the winning goal to their teammate on the pitch, David Medrano.

“Mr. Medrano, we leave you this possible moment. After 70 years, if this is going to happen, an athlete of all strains has to say it”, they mentioned to him that day, when Julia Furch he was going to score the penalty that would give them a league title after 70 years.

Then, Medrano undertook possibly his only game narration and sang Furch’s goal with which they broke the drought:

“Thank you very much, Mr. Martinoli. Julio Furch is outlined from the right, on his shoulders the great responsibility of ending the curse, the Argentine striker appeared in the important moments… Goal! Furch’s goal! Mr Martinoli the red and black from atlas become champions of mexican soccerI did not think that I would have to live a moment of this type ”, he sentenced in an emotional way.

