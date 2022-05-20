David Medrano’s controversial celebration of the Atlas goal that went viral

In full broadcast, David Medrano celebrated Atlas’ 3-0 defeat of Tigres in the first leg semifinal

After the championship Atlas in it Opening 2021when they defeated León on penalties and broke a 70-year drought without league titles, different commentators on Mexican sports television rose to fame for their fanaticism for Atlas.

Among them stood out Enrique Bermudez, Peter Anthony Flowers y David Medranothe latter who stole eyes in a new important chapter of the Atlasas they came significantly closer to a new final after defeating Tigres and they did so by a large score.

It was during the transmission of the meeting, specifically in the third goal of the Guadalajara team, when the direction of cameras Aztec Sports decided to focus on Medranowho was at the foot of the field and fervently celebrating that entry.

The controversial celebration of David Medrano for the triumph of Atlas in full broadcast (Photo: Azteca Deportes)

The goal was scored by Julián Quiñones and, because it happened in the last minutes of the match, it was 3-0 and a real long-distance goal, Medrano exploded next to the Jalisco Stadium and a face of obvious emotion was observed.

His headphones got out of place, he lost the microphone and his cameraman decided to capture the moment, because the image was included in the middle of the Quiñones celebrationwho received all the love of the team, the stadium and apparently also the sports journalist.

Don Deivid He has established himself as one of the most popular representatives of the athletic fans, because even before the 2021 title he was a reference for any criticism around the team.

When the Rojinegros lifted their second league title, Medrano was one of the luxury guests who had the celebration of the institution and was even invited to uncover a famous championship bottle.

David Medrano was present to uncover the famous bottle of the Rojinegros (Photo: Twitter/@davidmedranofelix)

Interestingly, in that final between Atlas y León, Christian Martinoli had a special detail for the recalcitrant fan of The academybecause he invited him to narrate the winning goal scored by Julio Furch.

Even during a talk with Luis García, the reporter described how that iconic invitation that was recorded in the history books was conceived.

What Martinoli had planned and told me is that if Atlas was winning, With 10 or 15 seconds to go until the whistle, I was going to drop the microphone to shout ‘Atlas is champion’. That was the agreement of both, but we never talked about me narrating a goal because I am not a narrator, “he said. Medrano.

Photo: @cmartinolimx / IG – @medranoazteca / Twitter.

“When the penalty situation arrives, I thought that Christian narrated Furch’s penalty and if he put it in he would give me the microphone for the shout that we saidbut not even motherfuckers, who let me go and I couldn’t say no live, “he explained.

Those were the exact words of David Medrano about the unusual moment in which he had to narrate a goal in front of millions of spectators, who had the option of seeing it, both for TV Azteca as for Televisa.

“The only thing he could do was narrate what I saw and felt, shout it from the heart and it is a highlight for me, nothing will be the same even if Atlas wins more championships”, affirmed the journalist, who had to wait his whole life to see his Mexican soccer champion team and who was framed by his historic narration.

This reaction was one of the thousands that shook Mexico for the momentous moment, because it was one of the longest streaks in football history between two league titlesso social networks were flooded with photos and videos of other fans who vibrated along with the journalist.

