David Nalbandian returned to tennis: he debuted in the Legends Team Cup against Tommy Haas and Lleyton Hewitt

David Nalbandian, Consecrated as one of the best tennis players in the history of Argentine sports, he put on his shorts again to play a tournament with his 40 years. The native of Unquillo formed a pair with the Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis but could not win the victory Legends Team Cup.

Both referents faced the German Tommy Haas and the australian Lleyton Hewitt in the only doubles duel on the second day of the competition. Despite a good performance by the Argentine, the rivals took the victory after prevailing by 8-6 in the only set of the match.

King David is he unique latin american who is participating in this tournament, which brings together ten world tennis figures that during their career they managed to be among the 20 best in the world and that they are over 33 years old.

Nalbandian fell on his doubles debut

The Croatian city of Pula (almost 270 kilometers from the capital of Zagreb) dressed up to receive the 10 legendswhich were divided into two groups of five to be led by Ivan Lendl y Pat Cash.

The Cordovan earned the invitation to the Legends Team Cup after reaching the 3rd place in the ATP ranking in March 2006. In addition, he was part of the World Top 10 for five seasons consecutive years (2003 to 2007).

Despite the doubles loss, Nalbandian was able to celebrate since on the first day of competition two other singles matches were played in which his partner Baghdatis defeated Stepanek 8-5, as did Tommy Robredo, who did the same against David Ferrer, so the team led by Pat Cash won by 2-1 at closing.

Nalbandian debuted at the Legends Team Cup in Croatia

• What is the Legends Team Cup

The tournament, which was created in collaboration with the ATP and ATP Champions Tour tennis organizations, gather 10 former players over 33 years old and have been among the top 20 in the world. At the same time, the legends were divided into groups of five to be led by two references from the racket world.

• Ivan Lendl’s team: Lleyton Hewitt, David Ferrer, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Tommy Haas and Radek Stepanek

• Pat Cash Team: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Marcos Baghdatis, Thomas Berdych, David Nalbandian and Tommy Robredo

On its website, the competition confirmed that the tournament that began this August 1, “it will be played in spectacular venues around the world”being the final in Dubai from November 9 to 12 and whose total prize this 2022 will be 1 million euros.

EVENT FORMAT

– The event lasts 3 days

– In one day 3 matches are played (two singles and one doubles)

– No player can play two individual duels on the same day

– A single set called “Pro Set” is played to eight games (in doubles and singles). In case of a tie, there is a tie break at 10 points

– Scoring: The winning team must reach 10 points, in case of a tie a final doubles match will be played. (Day 1: 1 point for a win in each match. Day 2: 2 points for a win in each match. Day 3: 3 points for a win in each match).

Nalbandian integrates the team captained by Pat Cash

“La Legends Cup it is an opportunity for players who maintain the passion and desire to continue competing at the top of their game. Our desire is to create a new and exciting competition, attracting players and fans with a great passion for tennis. Having iconic players on iconic stages is a wonderful concept,” said Marten Hedlund, President and CEO of the Top 12 Group, the founder of the tournament in Sweden.

“The Legends Team Cup and its unique format with Ivan Lendl and Pat Cash, two great names in the sport as captains, promises to breathe new life into the ATP Champions Tour. We are excited to work together and develop these series. The level of tennis and the competitive hunger of the players of the Legends Team Cup will be great assets”, pointed out Nikhil Waugh, Director of IMG, another of the management companies of the event.

This August 2, the draw showed that David Nalbandian will play an individual match against David Ferrer and then he will again integrate a doubles with Tommy Robredo to face Stepanek and Haas.

