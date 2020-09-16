David Nicholls regrets cutting one thing from his BBC adaptation of Us

David Nicholls, the bestselling creator of One Day, has admitted he’s “nonetheless unhappy” that the BBC One adaptation of his novel Us missed off a key location from the guide.

The guide follows a married couple, Douglas (Tom Hollander) and Connie (Saskia Reeves), who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime tour of Europe with their teenage son – regardless of Connie’s assertions that she not needs to be married to Douglas.

Talking throughout a press Q&A alongside numerous solid members, Nicholls revealed {that a} quantity of areas featured within the novel needed to be lower – together with Munich in Germany, the place tensions boil over within the guide.

Requested in regards to the challenges of adapting the novel for display, he mentioned, “While you put that [extensive travelling] within the script, it turns into a sequence of negotiations, as a result of it’s massively problematic, and you’ll’t… there’s an episode within the guide the place he has an hour to see Florence and he tries and it goes flawed, and it’s a very beautiful little set piece however you’ll be able to’t simply drop that in, it’s a must to make sure allowances, so we did need to cross out Munich, and Madrid, and one or two museums.”

He continued, “There’s the pragmatic enterprise of filming the story and the adjustments it’s a must to make to make that work. I’m nonetheless unhappy we didn’t fairly get to Munich, there’s some good things in Munich. The break-up and… there’s a protracted, simmering, darkish night time on a sleeper prepare from Amsterdam to Munich, after which all of it explodes in Munich… [But] it’s the enterprise of adaptation.”



BBC Photos



Nevertheless, the four-part adaptation nonetheless manages to pack in a quantity of European cities and well-known museums, together with the Louvre in Paris, which options closely in episode one.

Us begins on BBC One this Sunday (20th September) at 9pm with all 4 episodes being out there on BBC iPlayer after it’s aired. Check out what else is on with our TV Information.