David Nicholls reveals the real-life inspiration behind travel disaster series Us

Creator David Nicholls has spoken about the “horribly actual” travel anecdotes that impressed his novel Us and the upcoming BBC One adaptation.

The four-part comedy drama focuses on Douglas and Connie (performed by Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves respectively), a pair whose marital disaster coincides with their once-in-a-lifetime household tour of Europe.

Talking throughout a press Q&A, Nicholls responded to a query about whether or not he had skilled any travel disasters much like the ones Douglas experiences – and revealed that two key incidents in the guide have been based mostly on real-life.

“I suppose I ought to fess-up to some shouldn’t I?” he mentioned. “The jellyfish that’s actual, [and] the incident with a motorcycle, which in actual life was a lot a lot worse than how it’s in the novel and in the screenplay. It’s not – everybody has these travel moments the place you wished to be like a traveller, you wished it to be good, however the lodge was a bit of smelly or the meals was terrible or one thing, so there’s nothing particularly autobiographical in Douglas’ home dilemma, however a variety of the little irritations and frustrations and embarrassments I’m afraid are horribly actual, yeah.”

BBC Photos

The “jellyfish” incident refers to a predicament Douglas faces in the guide, when he goes for a plunge in the sea (wearing speedos) and is attacked and stung by blue jellyfish, forcing him to “punch” his method free. The accident-prone Douglas additionally manages to knock over a complete row of bicycles in Amsterdam.

Requested instantly about his inspiration for the guide Us, Nicholls additionally talked about his guide tour for bestseller One Day, referencing the inevitable highs and lows of travel.

He mentioned, “I imply the inspiration from the guide got here from a guide tour I did when One Day got here out, that I used to be seeing all these cities for the first time, and loving them – I hadn’t been inter-railing, so I used to be kind of inter-railing in my forties, and having an exquisite time, and [wanted to] put that feeling on the web page, once you’re in a metropolis and also you wish to see all the things and also you’ve solely received a day, the form of frenetic high quality of travel as effectively, the pleasure and in addition the shabby lodge rooms and the unhealthy eating places.”

The BBC series was shot on location and follows Douglas, Connie, and their teenage son Albie (Physician Foster’s Tom Taylor) as they travel round Europe, visiting areas together with Paris, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.

Us begins on BBC One this Sunday (20th September) at 9pm with all 4 episodes being obtainable on BBC iPlayer after it’s aired. Check out what else is on with our TV Information.