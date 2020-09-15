David Nicholls’s Us is “well timed” post-lockdown viewing, says Tom Hollander

Submit-lockdown divorce charges have seen an enormous spike, with enforced proximity proving the ultimate straw for {couples} world wide – and that’s why BBC One’s upcoming adaptation of Us might show so well timed, in keeping with its solid.

Based mostly on David Nicholls’ e-book of the identical identify, the sequence follows Douglas (Tom Hollander) and Connie (Saskia Reeves) as they navigate their marriage troubles in opposition to the scenic backdrop of a European tour with their teenage son, Albie (Tom Taylor).

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Tom Hollander (The Evening Supervisor) stated that the present’s timing was probably “very fortunate”.

“You’re proper [the show will prove timely]… Clearly we didn’t know coronavirus was coming and that folks could be compelled into lockdown, so we might have gotten very fortunate,” he stated.

Referencing the present’s opening scene the place Connie tells Douglas that she needs a divorce, he stated, “We did clearly suppose that folks have that thought [to break up] anyway, so lockdown ha… it is going to have introduced it up for individuals, you’re proper, it will have introduced it up for them.

“Some individuals – I believe some relationships have in all probability proved themselves throughout lockdown, and others have fallen aside, haven’t they? I’ve heard totally different tales.”

Lockdown hasn’t simply brought on marital issues. Saskia Reeves (Belgravia), who performs Connie, added that when she watches the present now she sees parallels between Douglas and Albie’s fraught relationship on-screen, and her personal relationship along with her 18-year-old son below lockdown.

Reeves stated, “Issues have gotten a bit sticky, however I believe that’s as a result of he [my son] feels so uncovered, as a result of we’ve all been below the identical roof for therefore lengthy, and there are issues that Douglas and Albie – the clashes, or… the disdain from Albie’s face [when looking at] his father, I believed, ‘Oh I’ve seen that at residence just lately’.”

Us begins on Sunday (20th September) at 9pm on BBC one.