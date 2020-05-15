David Nichols, Visual Consultant on ‘Rocky,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ Dies at 78 – Variety

David Nichols, a manufacturing designer and visible marketing consultant on greater than 20 movies, reminiscent of “Rocky,” “Taxi Driver” and “Groundhog Day,” died on Wednesday in Taos, N.M., Variety has realized. He was 78.

Nichols had a 30-year profession within the movie trade, serving as a manufacturing designer, artwork director, visible marketing consultant, author and actor at numerous instances. His work stretched throughout Hollywood movies and on Broadway reveals.

As a manufacturing designer, he labored on the 1993 hit comedy “Groundhog Day,” starring Invoice Murray. His different credit embody “Gossip,” “Buddy,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” “A Midnight Clear,” “Nice Balls of Fireplace!” “The Serpent and the Rainbow,” “Hoosiers,” “Heartbreakers,” “Discovered Cash,” “Testomony,” “Swamp Factor” and “Longshot.”

As a visible marketing consultant within the completely different artwork departments, he helped with Sylvester Stallone’s Oscar-winning film “Rocky” and Robert De Niro’s “Taxi Driver,” which picked up 4 Oscar nominations. Nichols additionally appeared as an additional in a political rally within the Martin Scorsese movie. He’s additionally credited as a visible marketing consultant on “Waking the Lifeless,” “The Better of Occasions,” “Imply Streets” and “Boxcar Bertha.”

A celebration of Nichols’ life shall be introduced as soon as the coronavirus pandemic circumstances enhance and shelter-in-place pointers are lifted. Donations to animal help foundations will be made in his identify in lieu of flowers.