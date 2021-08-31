David Oyelowo To Produce ‘The Rocketeer’ Reboot For Disney

David and Jessica Oyelowo are set to provide Walt Disney’s reboot of the 1991 action-adventure film The Rocketeer.

The sequel The Go back of The Rocketeer will probably be produced through the Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions banner, with David Oyelowo most likely taking a starring position. Ed Ricourt is penning the screenplay, with Brigham Taylor additionally generating at the side of Yoruba Saxon.

Closing date used to be first to show information of the reboot sequel. The Rocketeer used to be in response to the preferred Eighties indie comedian through Dave Stevens and, like Superstar Wars and Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, used to be a loving homage to the serials of the Nineteen Thirties and Forties.

The tale adopted Cliff Secord, a stunt pilot who discovers a rocket pack and swimsuit to die for and turns into embroiled with mobsters and Nazis, in addition to Howard Hughes and the FBI. The Joe Johnston-directed film starred Billy Campbell as Secord, Jennifer Connelly as his aspiring actress (a Betty Web page homage) female friend, Timothy Dalton as an Errol Flynn-type actor who’s a Nazi secret agent and Alan Arkin as Secord’s mechanic.

Disney has lengthy regarded as a reboot of the film, however needed to wait earlier than a recent view at the characters in The Rocketeers got here into focal point.

Oyelowo labored with the Disney on 2016’s chess drama Queen of Katwe, and can subsequent be observed in Doug Liman’s sci-fi mystery Chaos Strolling and the Blumhouse manufacturing Simplest You.