David Rodriguez Useless: ‘The Chi’ Producer and Director Was 50

David Rodriguez, a producer and director for reveals like “The Chi,” “Animal Kingdom” and “Chicago P.D.,” died on Oct. 29 as a result of issues from a stroke, Selection has confirmed. He was 50.

Along with his work in tv, Rodriguez wrote, produced and directed a number of movies, together with “Push,” “American Bully” and “As soon as Upon a Time in Queens.”

Born on Aug. 18, 1970, Rodriguez was the youngest of 4 kids and was raised within the South Bronx and Lengthy Island areas of New York Metropolis. He attended the New York Navy Academy and quickly enlisted in america Marine Corps, following an extended custom of army service in his household. Rodriguez spent a short while as a corrections and regulation enforcement officer in South Florida earlier than getting into the leisure enterprise in 2003.

After writing, producing and directing a number of brief movies, Rodriguez’s first characteristic was 2006’s “Push” starring Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning. “American Bully” adopted in 2009 and he produced the movie “Mineville” in 2010. In 2013, he wrote, produced and directed “As soon as Upon a Time in Queens,” starring Paul Sorvino, Michael Rapaport and Rodriguez’s spouse, Renee Props.

The latter half of his profession centered primarily on tv, as Rodriguez was a co-executive producer for 10 episodes of “The Chi” in 2018, along with directing three episodes. He additionally directed episodes for “Scandal,” “Chicago Med,” “What/If,” “Energy,” “Chicago P.D.” and “S.W.A.T.” His most up-to-date ventures included producing 26 episodes of “Animal Kingdom” between 2018 and 2019, in addition to directing an episode of “Stumptown” in 2019 and two episodes of “Hightown” in 2020.

Along with his spouse, Props, Rodriguez is survived by sons Mitchell, Colin, Brendan and Anthony Rodriguez, in addition to his mom, Milagros Rodriguez, and sisters Janet Rodriguez Campbell and Jackie Rodriguez Parker.