David Royle, Smithsonian Channel Founding Member, to Depart ViacomCBS

Founding member of the Smithsonian Channel and govt vp of programming and manufacturing David Royle is departing the ViacomCBS-owned firm within the new 12 months.

Royle, who led the community’s group for 14 years, is “leaving to pursue new ventures,” in accordance to a supply conversant in the matter. He created and commissioned franchises together with “Aerial America,” “America in Shade,” “Cher’s Elephant Airlift,” in addition to a variety of packages commemorating Black historical past, together with “Inexperienced Ebook: Information to Freedom.” He additionally initiated the “residing historical past” format with “Final Viking.”

Throughout Royle’s tenure, the Smithsonian Channel earned six Emmys, 31 Emmy nominations, Tv Academy honors, a BAFTA and Peabody.

Deadline first reported information of his exit.

The transfer comes amid a broader restructuring at ViacomCBS and months after Smithsonian Community Tom Hayden left his publish on the finish of Might. Smithsonian was one of many entities that skilled layoffs earlier within the 12 months as Viacom and CBS proceed to streamline operations after the merger. James F. Blue III was named the top of Smithsonian Channel at MTV Leisure on Friday.