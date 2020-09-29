David S. Goyer’s Batman Unburied Podcast Drama to Premiere on Spotify

David S. Goyer is coming again to Gotham Metropolis to excavate extra secrets and techniques from the Darkish Knight’s psyche.

Goyer is the creator of “Batman Unburied,” a brand new podcast drama exploring “the darker features” of Bruce Wayne, to debut completely on Spotify in 2021. Goyer, who will govt produce the sequence, penned the story for 2005’s “Batman Begins” and was a author for the 2 different movies in “The Darkish Knight” trilogy (amongst different superhero flicks).

It’s the primary challenge beneath a multiyear pact inked by Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC Leisure for a line of narrative scripted podcasts, completely for the music and audio streamer. And it’s a part of Spotify’s broader podcast push, which has included unique offers for reveals from personalities starting from the Obamas to Joe Rogan.

“Batman Unburied” might be developed and produced by Goyer’s Phantom 4 manufacturing shingle in affiliation with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content material. Phantom 4’s Keith Levine may even function an govt producer alongside Goyer.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for a while and was in search of the correct story — returning to Batman looks as if the right alternative,” Goyer mentioned in an announcement. “We’ll be utilizing the distinctive benefits of audio to dig into the extra nightmarish members of the Darkish Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

Daybreak Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content material and promoting enterprise officer, known as Goyer “an distinctive expertise,” and added, “we are able to consider no higher chief to leverage the infinite potentialities of podcasting to carry the practically 300 million Spotify customers around the globe a Batman saga for the ages.”

Goyer is a longtime collaborator with DC on TV sequence and have movies. He’s presently govt producing upcoming Netflix-Warner Bros. Tv sequence primarily based on Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman.” Amongst his credit, Goyer co-wrote “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice” and wrote “Man of Metal,” each from Warner Bros. Footage. He additionally developed and govt produced Warner Horizon Scripted Tv’s “Krypton” for Syfy and Warner Bros. TV’s “Constantine” for NBC, and govt produced Blue Ribbon Content material-Warner Bros. Animation’s “Constantine: Metropolis of Demons” for CW Seed.

Final 12 months, Goyer signed an unique multiyear general settlement with Skydance Tv through Phantom 4.

Pictured above: DC’s idea artwork for “Batman Unburied”; David S. Goyer