David Schramm, Star on NBC’s ‘Wings,’ Dies at 73

David Schramm, a stage actor who was additionally a star on the NBC comedy “Wings,” has died. He was 73.

Schramm was a founding member of New York’s The Performing Firm, which introduced the information of his loss of life on Sunday.

He performed Roy Biggins, the rival airline proprietor on “Wings,” and appeared in all 172 episodes between 1990 and 1997. All through his 40-year profession, Schramm additionally appeared within the TV film “The Dreamer of Oz: The L. Frank Baum Story” in 1990 and performed Secretary of Protection Robert McNamara within the miniseries “Kennedy.” His movie credit embody “Let It Journey,” “Johnny Good-looking” and “A Shock to the System.”

He graduated from New York Metropolis’s Julliard College and appeared in productions on and off-Broadway, at the New York Theatre Workshop, Pasadena Playhouse, George Road Playhouse, Washington D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Firm and extra. His theater credit embody Alan Ayckbourn’s “Bed room Face” and the 2009 revival of “Finian’s Rainbow.”

“We mourn his loss and can miss him,” Margot Harley of The Performing Firm mentioned within the group’s assertion.