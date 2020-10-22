David Tennant and Michael Sheen return for Staged season 2 on BBC

BBC One has introduced that lockdown comedy Staged, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, is returning for a second sequence with a first-look clip from the brand new episodes.

The sitcom, which stars Tennant and Sheen as exaggerated variations of themselves, debuted on BBC One again in Could and adopted the 2 actors as they rehearsed for a West Finish play through Zoom while bickering over whose identify ought to come first on the poster.

Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans are set to return for the brand new sequence, whereas Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, Sonic the Hedgehog) is becoming a member of the solid as Michael and David’s American agent Tom.

The BBC introduced the renewal with a clip from the upcoming sequence, which sees Sheen grow to be pissed off with the incompetent Tom, who reveals that he’s been sending all of Sheen’s potential job alternatives to David Frost’s AOL account.

“Did you get the Tenet audition?” he says. “The Joker? Did you get that? You bought a straight provide for Joker, did you get that?”

After Tennant tells Tom that lots Michael’s stuff is distributed to American actor Martin Sheen, Tom says: “OK, all proper. So, I’ll ahead your stuff to Martin Sheen, does that sound good?”

Collection two will see the duo navigate their ‘new regular’ at dwelling alongside their more and more exasperated households while coping with the world of ‘digital Hollywood’.

Whereas the likes of Judi Dench and Samuel L Jackson made visitor appearances within the first sequence, the BBC guarantees that we’ll see “the regulars joined of their digital hell by an entire host of surprising visitors” within the upcoming season.

Talking in regards to the present’s renewal, Sheen stated: “It’s been so nice to see how a lot folks loved the primary sequence. Appeared just like the laughs had been a lot appreciated.”

“It made us actually enthusiastic about taking it additional and stepping into some stunning and hopefully fulfilling instructions this time.”

Whereas Georgia Tennant added: “The prospect of getting my husband again into employment alongside the divine Ben Schwartz and the furry, Welsh legend that’s Michael Sheen all makes me very blissful to be again for sequence two!”

Having lately landed on the streaming platform, Staged on Netflix additionally accommodates further scenes which weren’t broadcast within the BBC unique.

Should you’re trying for extra to look at, try our TV information.