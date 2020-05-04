David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite for Good Omens lockdown special

David Tennant and Michael Sheen have reunited for a lockdown audio special of supernatural collection Good Omens.

Launched in honour of the e-book’s 30th anniversary, the three-minute episode listens in on a cellphone name between the antiquarian-loving angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and serpentine demon Crowley (Tennant) as they focus on their makes an attempt to flatten the curve.

Aziraphale checks in with the bored demon, who can also be caught indoors, ready out the quarantine. When he asks why Crowley isn’t “out and about”, he replies: “I do know I should be making folks’s lives worse however everybody’s so depressing cooped up proper now anyway, I don’t have the center for it.”

In the meantime, angelic Aziraphale is taking advantage of the lockdown by “catching up on studying” in his bookshop and excessively baking – like a lot of the UK proper now. “As soon as I’ve baked them, I’ve to eat all of them myself”, he says.

The special was launched on YouTube on Friday 1st Might and written by Neil Gaiman, who penned the novel with Terry Pratchett thirty years in the past. Pratchett handed away in 2015.

“That is our current to all of you. It’s to make folks glad, as a result of too many people are unhappy,” Neil Gaiman wrote on Twitter.

The Amazon miniseries premiered on Amazon Prime Video final Might and BBC Two within the UK the next January, with Nick Offerman, Anna Maxwell Martin, Jon Hamm and Frances McDormand starring alongside Tennant and Sheen.

Season 1 of Good Omens is out there to stream on Amazon Prime Video. If you happen to’re wanting for extra to look at take a look at our TV information.