David Tennant and Michael Sheen talk playing exaggerated versions of themselves in Staged

David Tennant and Michael Sheen have spoken in regards to the “bizarre” expertise of playing exaggerated model of themselves in upcoming BBC comedy collection Staged.

The actors and former Good Omens co-stars play versions of themselves who, in the midst of the lockdown, try to rehearse a play collectively by way of Zoom.

Within the six-part collection, Tennant is portrayed because the extra affable of the 2, whereas Sheen have to be coaxed and flattered earlier than he commits to distant rehearsals.

Each actors spoke completely to the Radio Instances journal in regards to the challenges of playing themselves, with Tennant revealing, “As a result of we haven’t written the scripts, it’s very a lot the author’s model of who we is likely to be.”

Sheen added: “Within the opening episode, they used a model of the scene the place David rang me up and requested me to do it [Staged], so I suppose that seeded an concept of me because the tough one who may out of the blue fly off the deal with. Slightly than that I’m a whole a***gap in actual life.”

Sheen, whose uncanny capability at playing real-life folks was just lately highlighted in ITV’s Quiz, stated that he discovered it “bizarre” playing himself.

ITV

“Simply earlier than we began capturing Staged, I did assume, ‘Hold on a minute, what’s the character right here?’,” he stated. “As a result of it’s bizarre to play your self. I realised that, even being me, I’ve to seek out rock-holes in the script to hold on to. It was helpful to have these hints in the script that individuals may very well be a bit nervous round ‘him’.”

Tennant agreed: “It was nice to have somebody telling us who ‘we’ are. Fairly early in lockdown, I realised I used to be sporting wellington boots, shorts and this outdated, gray zip-up hoodie – and I’d been sporting them for a number of days. I assumed possibly that was my ‘lockdown self’, so I put that costume into Staged.”

Learn the total interview in this week’s Radio Instances.

Staged will start on Wednesday 10th June at 10:45pm on BBC One. If you happen to’re in search of extra to observe, try our TV information.