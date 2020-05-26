David Tennant and Tom Baker will star together in a new Doctor Who story

Ten-4! David Tennant and Tom Baker are teaming up for a new Doctor Who story.

The Fourth and Tenth Medical doctors will unite to battle the Daleks in what’s being known as “the primary of an explosive new full-cast audio drama collection” from Massive End.

The primary quantity of Doctor Who: Out of Time is due for launch in August 2020, with future releases pairing up completely different Medical doctors.

“Tom Baker was clearly the primary Doctor that I knew,” stated Tennant. “I used to be small when he took over and I grew up via the seven years that he was the Doctor. I used to be a large fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my ebook. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very a lot the Doctor. There’s something about the way in which he’s related to the character that appears totally timeless.”

A synopsis for Out of Time: Quantity One reads:

The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, current outdoors time. It turns via historical past, opening its doorways throughout the universe to supply solace to these in want.

Often, the Doctor drops in – when he’s avoiding his future, it’s a great place to get some perspective. Solely, he’s already there a number of lives earlier, so when dimension limitations break down, his previous and current collide.

And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Medical doctors should unite to cease them – or face extermination twice over!



Massive End



Author Matt Fitton stated: “After all it was massively thrilling – with a certain quantity of stress too – to carry together two of essentially the most iconic Medical doctors, cemented in the general public creativeness from new and basic TV eras of Doctor Who. I believed placing them up towards the Daleks – the Doctor’s most persistent enemy – would carry out all of the methods in which they’re directly the identical Time Lord – and additionally very completely different variations too.

“We discover them each at explicit factors in their lives. The Tenth Doctor is avoiding his future; and the Fourth Doctor is wandering alone, lacking a pal – however even he could also be shocked at what his future holds…”

Doctor Who: Out of Time is now out there to pre-order as a collector’s version CD (for simply £10.99) or a digital obtain (for simply £8.99) solely from the Massive End web site.

